Police target Auckland sunbathers, picnickers during coronavirus lockdown

A police officer tells a man he can't finish eating his lunch while sitting on a bench in Auckland's Albert Park on Friday.

Police descended on central Auckland parks on Friday to move along sunbathers and people eating their lunch.

Meanwhile, Auckland Council has warned against sitting on park benches or using water fountains.

Since the level four coronavirus restrictions began, life appeared to largely continue as normal in Albert Park in the central city.

LAWRENCE SMITH/JASON DORDAY Stuff.co.nz Auckland has become a ghost town during the level 4 lockdown, with deserted streets, motorways and beaches.

Each day, people can be seen playing ball games, sitting on park benches, climbing trees and congregating on the grass.

Private vehicles have even been driving onto the park when the bollards are lowered to allow contractors access.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF "You can't sunbathe mate, move along," an officer told a man catching some rays in Auckland's Myers Park on Friday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, an officer on a foot patrol approached a man sitting on a park bench in Albert Park, near the water fountain.

The officer told the man he was unable to continue eating his lunch there and to move along.

Up the road and across the other side of Queen St, a shirtless man's sunbathing session came to an abrupt end when another officer called out to him from a police van.

"You can't sunbathe mate, move along," the officer declared.

Acting Inspector Mark Clayton, of the Auckland City District, said police regularly patrolled Albert Park along with monitoring it from the District Command Centre via the CCTV cameras dotted around the area.

Police were trying to educate people who weren't adhering to level four restrictions, and make them aware of the dangers posed by not keeping a safe distance from people, Clayton said.

George Block Private cars were seen driving inside Albert Park on Thursday afternoon.

He was not immediately aware of anyone being warned at the park and there had been no arrests yet.

"This is a high-density area so a lot of people will be using the park for their daily exercise but we really urge people to take this seriously and not to flout the Alert Level 4 Restrictions."

Police have repeatedly said the restrictions mean people should only leave their house for exercise in their local area or for essential needs.

GEORGE BLOCK/STUFF Two people sit on a park bench in Bowen Ave in central Auckland on Friday. Auckland Council has warned against siting on park benches during lockdown.

Auckland Council community facilities head of operations Julie Pickering said the council was not currently considering the closure of Albert Park.

All council parks were open but a two metre distance from others should be observed at all times, she said.

"People should not be stopping to sit on park benches or using water fountains, even if they're with people from within their bubble.

"This encourages congregating, prevents physical distancing and brings you into contact with a surface that others may have used."

As for the private vehicles seen rolling across the park on Thursday afternoon, Pickering said that was not on either.

"We are aware of vehicles entering Albert Park that do not belong to our contractors. We would like to remind the public that private vehicles are not allowed into any council park or reserve."