Coronavirus: Fishing bans as 'outsiders' break lockdown rules to raid other bays

Iwi are waiting for the government's plan for $30 million in targeted Covid-19 Māori health funding to be released next week.

This story first appeared on Māori Television's website and has been republished on Stuff with permission.

East Coast marae have banded together to impose an embargo on fishing, diving and shellfish collection from "outsiders" breaking the lockdown.

Representatives from Tarahauiti, Hunaara, Hinerupe, Te Aopare and Te Whānau a Kahu have all jointly agreed whanau travelling through, particularly to Te Araroa to shop, are also raiding their local kaimoana.

Witnesses from Te Araroa checkpoint reported carloads showing up to go fishing or collecting kaimoana at Te Koau to Otiki/Tunanui, which are not deemed necessary activities.

Māori Television A fishing embargo has been imposed within the Takutai Moana Rohe boundaries.

Rohe Moana spokesperson Campbell Dewes says, "To collect, gather and harvest from the sea is a time honoured inter-generational cultural privilege. To travel to collect, harvest and gather from the sea is breaking the "lockdown" and taking that cultural harvest privilege for granted."

Trustees of Takutai Moana Rohe have sent a pānui (public notice) on social media advising whānau living outside the respected areas up the coast to stay in their bubbles and only to travel when it is essential.

Whānau are warning "outsiders" during the lockdown period of COVID-19 they will get turned away if not acknowledged.

For these reasons alone, an embargo has been imposed within the Takutai Moana Rohe boundaries from Te Koau ki Whangaokena (Te Whānau a Kahu, Te Aopare, Hinerupe, Hunaara, Tarahauiti) for the duration of the national emergency and Level 4 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

