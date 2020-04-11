Coronavirus champion: More rubbish but more smiles too during Covid-19 lockdown

Waste collection crews might not make the headlines as often as police or firefighters, or receive the public praise afforded to doctors, nurses or midwives.

But they are still an essential service, and they are still out there, working through the coronavirus lockdown.

"I think it is important to keep the rubbish and recycling normal, to keep household rubbish down to a safe level, to keep rodents and pests away," says Graeme Jory, a Christchurch dad-of-two who has been working in waste management for 11 years.

"Very quickly it would become an overflowing problem."

READ MORE:

* Our Coronavirus Champions

* Coronavirus: Thumbs up to rubbish collectors keeping community spirit alive during lockdown

* Coronavirus: Christchurch recycling temporarily halted during Covid-19 crisis

* Coronavirus: Lockdown rubbish and food waste could be high

Stuff is celebrating the coronavirus champions – including essential services workers and community volunteers - who are keeping New Zealand going through the lockdown.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Graeme Jory, 43, says roads are easier to navigate during the lockdown but the rubbish bins are heavier.

As one of Christchurch's 45 rubbish and recycling collectors, Jory is still out and about while most of the city is at home on lockdown – often starting at 5.30am.

The Covid-19 measures mean more people are in their houses throughout the day but that means there is more rubbish for Jory and his colleagues to collect.

"Because people are at home we are seeing a notable increase of bins being very heavy and full," he said.

"I guess more people are cleaning out their garages."

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Unsung hero Graeme Jory.

But a positive knock-on effect is that the city is easier to navigate with fewer cars on the roads, he added.

"We are finding streets are a lot quieter so that is making it easier for us to get around."

The 43-year-old said the lockdown has also made the rubbish removal teams more visible to the public and they are receiving greater recognition for the vital work they do.

"I think with people at home seeing us doing the actual job, rather than being at work, people are being more grateful," he said.

"We're also seeing a lot more friendly faces, saying thanks for keeping on doing your job."

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF As an essential worker Graeme Jory has worked throughout the lockdown..

According to council guidelines in Christchurch, people should ensure their wheelie bins are placed on the kerbside and away from parked cars where the truck can reach them, so drivers don't have to handle the bins.

However, Jory said not everyone in the community is playing their part.

"We are still getting a lot of frustrations. In a lot of areas we're still moving hundreds of bins a day from behind cars."

Currently, all yellow bin recycling in Christchurch is temporarily going to land-fill with recycling paused during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Jory said it will be important that people sort their rubbish and recycling again once the level four measures are relaxed.

"We are mindful, once the lockdown finishes, that it's important to get the recycling back. That's an important aspect we're concerned about moving forward."