Coronavirus: Two new cases for Marlborough

Health professionals interview patients at the Covid-19 community based assessment centre in Tahunanui on Thursday.

Two new coronavirus cases have been reported in Marlborough, bringing the total number at the top of the South to 32.

The two new cases, one confirmed and one probable, were announced on Saturday and were described as travel-related.

Both cases involved women from the Marlborough region, one in her 40s and the other in her 60s.

Nelson now has 17 confirmed and two probable cases, while Marlborough has 11 confirmed and two probable.

Only one patient is in hospital, currently at Nelson Hospital in a stable condition – with the rest of the cases in isolation at home.

At this point all of the cases are believed to be travel-related, with no evidence of community transmission.

On Friday 104 people across the region were assessed and 43 more were swab-tested at Community-based Assessment Centres.

Since March 24, 558 people have been assessed and 192 tested in Nelson.

The Blenheim centre has assessed 316 and tested 116, while in Motueka 144 have been assessed and 64 tested.

The new cases contributed to the national tally, which increased by 82 to reach a total of 950 cases nationwide.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Both new cases were reported to be from people based in Marlborough.

Of those, one person has died, 10 are in hospital, and 127 people have recovered.

Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield said while the level of testing had increased significantly in the past two or three days, there had been a "flattening-off" in the number of new cases.

More than 3200 tests were completed on Friday – almost twice the daily average the week earlier – but the number of new cases was broadly similar.

"In fact the test positivity rate has dropped. That's good. That's encouraging."

"It may well be it's [Covid-19] peaking now, because we're seeing it's flattening off."

However, Bloomfield said it would take several days with stable of dropping numbers before he could confidently say the infection rate had peaked.

"What we will be really looking for is when the number of new cases each day starts to drop."