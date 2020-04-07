Coronavirus: South Island Covid-19 tally at 344

An update was provided by director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield on April 7, 2020.

The South Island now has 344 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases – a jump of 21 within 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday there were 54 new cases nationwide, of which 32 were confirmed and 22 probable.

This brings the country's total cases to 1160 confirmed and probable cases. Of those, 12 people remain in hospital, one in a critical condition and four others in intensive care units. So far, 241 people have recovered.

CDHB A Covid-19 poster at Christchurch Hospital.

In the South Island, the majority of cases are in the Southern District Health Board (SDHB) area, which has 187 cases, the most of any district health board in the country.

More than 42,000 Covid-19 tests have been completed to date, with facilities set up around the country. There are eight laboratories processing tests, with another two set to start this week.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF More than 42,000 Covid-19 tests have been completed to date, with facilities set up around the country.

The ministry has revised its definition of Covid-19 clusters, or outbreaks, to include only those with 10 or more cases, meaning there are 12 clusters being publicised on its website.

Three of the 12 clusters are in the South Island.

There are 35 cases linked to the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown, 15 related to a cluster at Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital in Linwood, Christchurch, and 73 linked to a wedding in Bluff, including 11 new cases in the past 24 hours, making it the second largest cluster in the country behind Marist College in Auckland.

So far, West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 74, is the only person to have died from the virus in New Zealand.

Guenole had initially been diagnosed with influenza that was complicated by an underlying health condition, but a positive Covid-19 test came through on March 28.

The 21 staff who treated her at Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth are self-isolating.