Coronavirus: Bulls' flying doctor steps up to transport tests after flights cut

When Air New Zealand cut flights needed to transport coronavirus samples, labs turned to the flying doctor of Bulls.

Dr Dave Baldwin, who runs the Bulls Medical Centre, got the call from an old friend who told him his expertise and Cessna light aircraft were needed for an emergency run of swabs from Palmerston North to Rangiora, where they would be driven on to a lab in Christchurch.

Air New Zealand had stopped flights between the cities on Friday, cutting off a vital route that moved samples of people tested for the virus from parts of the North Island to lab for testing in Christchurch.

Baldwin has form in this area, as the Flying Doctor , flying in medical suppliers and providing treatment in the remotest parts of New Zealand.

On Saturday, Baldwin flew the first lot of samples south after they were shipped into to Palmerston North from Gisborne and Whanganui, and was planning a second run on Sunday.

"We all need these samples to get through without delay," he said.

"The government and the health department are doing what they do based on the statistics that come out these tests. It's important to get them good information early on."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF The Flying Doctor, Dave Baldwin has volunteered to fly Covid-19 samples down South this weekend after Air New Zealand cancelled last minute.

He said at this stage he was only delivering this weekend's samples, but would be more than willing to keep them up.

"The world is watching us, so we need to get behind these experts and do our bit."

MedLab chief executive Cynric Temple-Camp said there had been about 120 Covid-19 samples collected that were due to fly down to Christchurch Health laboratory for testing on Saturday, with a similar amount expected for Sunday.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Baldwin says volunteering to transport the samples was a way he can help, but he is just another example of the many people stepping up in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

He said Air New Zealand cancelled at very little notice on Thursday night, leaving MedLab to come up with a way to get the tests to a lab as quickly as possible.

The courier would usually pick up the samples, but instead Temple-Camp got a phone call saying the courier could not take the samples as there was no flights.

Temple-Camp made the decision to ring an old friend, Baldwin, and ask him to lend a hand.

"Canterbury Health are very grateful. They were going to drive it down but time is of the essence. If it's positive we have to lock them down and contact trace."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Baldwin will fly from Palmerston North to Rangiora with the samples where Temple-Camps daughter would pick them up and take them to Canterbury Health.

However, he said he had no idea what would happen next weekend, especially with Easter holidays approaching.

Temple-Camp said Christchurch had the biggest testing capability in the country.

Although there were eight labs in the country, most of them were at full capacity, he said.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Baldwin says the unity and support in the face of something terrible reminded him of what people who lived through World War 2 describe about life on the homefront.

Canterbury Health serviced most of the South Island and the North Island outside of Wellington and Auckland.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the airline had reduced domestic schedule by 95 percent from April 3 due to the impact of Covid-19 and the country being at alert level four.

"Unfortunately we are not currently operating to or from Palmerston North."