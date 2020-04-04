Coronavirus update: 82 new cases bringing total to 950

A person getting tested by a staff member in PPE gear from MediCross Urgent Care & GP Clinic in New Plymouth. (File photo)

There are 82 new confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, bringing the total number to 950.

Of those cases, 127 people are now fully recovered from the virus. Over 3600 possible cases were tested on Friday.

It comes as health officials said New Zealand could be seeing its peak of coronavirus cases, as new cases flatten off while testing ramps up.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the daily update of coronavirus cases at a press conference in Wellington on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Dr Ashley Bloomfield loves it, but what is the flu tracker?

* Coronavirus: Daily cases are going down, but here's why we're not out of the woods yet

* Coronavirus: The difference between suspected and probable cases

The country's largest cluster at Marist College in Auckland increased by one confirmed case, bringing the total to 60.

Staff, students and the principal have been affected.

GETTY IMAGES Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand may be seeing its peak of coronavirus cases right now, as new cases flatten off while testing ramps up.

There are currently 10 clusters in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health. Clusters are only recorded if they have 10 or more cases.

The second largest cluster, linked to a wedding in Southland's Bluff, now has 55 cases, with two more since Friday.

A cluster in Matamata, a bustling Waikato tourist town, had the most new cases with an increase of five.

It now has 54 confirmed cases total, linked to Redoubt Bar's St Patrick's day celebration.

The cluster in Matamata started from a St Patrick's Day celebration at the Redoubt Bar on March 17 - with a link to overseas travel from an attendee.

Another cluster in Hawke's Bay linked to the visiting Ruby Princess cruise ship also grew by three in the past 24 hours to total 16.

Stuff reported last week that a tour guide and bus driver in Hawke's Bay had infected after coming into contact with passengers on board the cruise ship, which docked in Napier. Three rest home residents, one related to the tour guide, have also been infected.

It is understood the cluster now extends to other parts of New Zealand, with ship also visiting Fiordland, Dunedin, Akaroa and Wellington.

Since completing its journey in Sydney on March 19 there have been more than 400 confirmed cases, including two deaths, of coronavirus among the 2647 passengers and 1100 crew on the journey.

The South Island now has 263 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases – a jump of 29 within 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health website, Canterbury and the Chatham Islands have 66 cases, 10 in South Canterbury, 32 in Nelson/Marlborough, four on the West Coast and 151 in the Southern District, which is the largest number of cases in the country.

Two of the 10 clusters are in the South Island.

There are 32 cases linked to the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown, 3 of those new. Another 55 cases have been linked to a wedding in Bluff, including 2 in the past 24 hours, making it the second largest cluster in the country behind Marist's College in Auckland.

West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 74, died of the virus on Sunday morning – the first death in New Zealand.

Guenole had initially been diagnosed with influenza that was complicated by an underlying health condition, but a positive Covid-19 test came through last Saturday.

The 21 staff who treated her at Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth are self-isolating.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.