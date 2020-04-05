Coronavirus: Urgent surgeries, scans cancelled as Covid-19 empties hospitals

Signs are pointing to a slowing of infection rates, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

Elisa Wijohn needs a CT scan to see how far her advanced breast cancer has spread, but it was abruptly cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Wijohn, who lives in Auckland, told Stuff that her blood marker tests - which indicate how her cancer is tracking - have been up every month since November last year.

Her latest scan at Greenlane Clinical Centre in Epsom was booked in for Tuesday, however was cancelled until further notice. "We will contact you once lockdown is complete. Thank you," the text she received said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Elisa Wijohn, living with advanced breast cancer, from Auckland, had a CT scan cancelled due to coronavirus.

"I can see what's happening. Staff are being re-trained, places are being reorganised ... a lot of things are being rearranged. That's why it was cancelled," Wijohn said.

Wijohn is taking Ibrance medication which lowers her immunity, and she's determined not to contract the virus.

Her family is already doing everything they can to keep her protected - Wijohn's son is a supermarket security worker, and is self-isolating in a campervan on her driveway.

SUPPLIED Elisa Wijohn with her family. From left sons Luke, Josh, daughter Māia, Elisa herself, and husband Leon.

She's been told her oncologist has requested another scan, but doesn't know when or where this will be.

"Our average survival rate is not great anyway. We're trying to do as much as we can by keeping on top of our treatment.

"For where I'm at, a delay in potentially not being on the right treatment and not having information [is life or death]."

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Wijohn relies on the scans to know whether her cancer is spreading, and whether the treatment she's on is still working.

Wijohn accepts coronavirus is the priority at the moment, and supports measures being taken to treat those people, but has urged flexibility if centres are well set-up to deal with other patients.

The situation was symptomatic of wider "ridiculous underfunding" and gutting of the health system through the years.

"Decision makers will predominantly have health insurance and feel safe because of that. But a huge proportion of our population don't, and shouldn't need it. That's a real issue."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Due to Covid-19 delays, Nicky Hambrook is left waiting and wondering if she has cancer.

Feilding's Nicky Hambrook has also had urgent surgery deferred indefinitely.

The 34-year-old, who has two children under the age of 10 with her at home, found a couple of masses on her one remaining ovary, and won't know whether they're maligned or malignant until she has surgery.

A few years ago she had a hysterectomy after suffering from endometriosis, which she's hoping the masses are related to. "At least that wouldn't kill me."

She was one of those on the cusp of having the operation done - even flying to Christchurch and staying in accommodation by the hospital, only to be told nothing would go ahead until after the lockdown.

SUPPLIED The text Elisa received advising her CT scan had been cancelled.

And while the flights made a dent in her credit card, the uncertainty that she could be living with something life-threatening - that could be worsening by the day - is the real worry.

"It's nerve-racking not knowing whether or not this is an issue. It could be nothing, so I understand [the deferral], but if it is something, there could be quite a nasty survival rate."

Hambrook is worried that when the lockdown does eventually end, the backlog of people built up who've had electives and scans delayed will mean an even longer wait.

"It's no-one's fault, but it doesn't ease the stress."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Malcolm Mulholland, chair of advocacy group Patient Voice Aotearoa, says what the health ministry says is happening, versus reports back from patients themselves is totally different.

Malcolm Mulholland, chairman of advocacy group Patient Voice Aotearoa, said it's been contacted by many patients extremely distressed from the deferral or cancellation of appointments.

"While we can appreciate that in the current Covid-19 environment it is best practice to keep patients out of hospital and avoid appointments where possible, for some patients this is simply not an option.

"For a number of cancer patients, this means they have no way of knowing if their cancer is spreading or not.

"The degree of care and treatment appears to vary DHB to DHB, and despite assurances from the Ministry of Health that patients will continue to receive the same level of care nationwide during the Covid-19 crisis, the experience of some patients on the ground is entirely different," Mulholland said.

Innovative approaches were needed, he said, which could include the ministry pursuing an option for patients to receive care in private health facilities.

While only 10 people are in hospital being treated for coronavirus in New Zealand as of Saturday, many public hospital wards have been vacated for testing and possible treatment, elsewhere hospitals have "ring-fenced" areas to deal with possible cases.

Doctors were also receiving training refreshers in critical care management, in preparation for a possible spike in virus patients.

On Saturday, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he did not know how many elective surgeries had been cancelled across the country due to Covid-19, but expected the number to run into the thousands. The ministry was actively collecting the data.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Saturday the ministry expected thousands of surgeries and scans cancelled.

"Once we can get out of alert level 4, and the aim is to do that as soon as possible, we will want to be getting people back in for the surgery that they need and our DHBs are gearing up for how they might do that in an Alert Level 3 at this point," Bloomfield said.

DHBs had plans in place to use both public and private sector capacity to get people booked in with surgeries, he said.

Richard Whitney, president of the Private Surgical Hospitals' Association, said the private sector had also scaled down its elective surgeries to an effective halt in response to Government directives.

Scans were normally done by private radiology entities, and they had also scaled back operation.

SUPPLIED Dr Deborah Powell, national secretary for the New Zealand Resident Doctor's Association, said patients were in a bad situation before the coronavirus. Now, the situation was worse.

One option to ease strain on the system was having urgent, "non-discretionary" surgeries - cancer, trauma - transferred entirely to the private sector, Whitney said.

Already, the private health sector undertook more than 50 per cent of all elective surgeries in New Zealand, Whitney said, so it was well-placed to cope.

Stuff asked each DHB about the total number of deferred/cancelled appointments, elective surgeries and scans due to Covid-19.

Not one was able to provide a figure. Many said the request would need to be treated under the Official Information Act.

Similarly, DHBs were unable to provide information around their current hospital occupancy rates, and how it compared to a time before coronavirus.

However, a report from the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists from November last year found most New Zealand hospitals frequently ran close to - and sometimes over - 100 per cent bed capacity.

This is despite the widely-accepted clinical safety level for bed occupancy set at a maximum of 85 per cent.

Bloomfield has previously said hospitals were now operating at about 50 per cent capacity as they work to free up space for Covid-19.

A Christchurch Hospital staff member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she'd heard the hospital was just 46 per cent full.

"It feels very weird in the hospital, because you can walk down the corridors and not see anybody, which is strange in that place."

The worker said four wards had been closed and were being made ready in case more space was needed for virus patients.

"Everyone is sort of on edge. Everyone's quite tired because you're going to work each day and you're not knowing if numbers have come in overnight. We don't know what's going to happen."

In Wellington, a Capital & Coast DHB spokeswoman said both Wellington Regional Hospital and Hutt Hospital had an occupancy rate of about 60 per cent over the last week, compared to about 90-95 per cent usually.

Intensive staff training had taken place to ensure staff were well-prepared to manage Covid-19 patients, she said.

Both Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs had worked to increase intensive care unit capacity across the region, to care for more critically-ill patients.

This included re-purposing other clinical areas to increase intensive care unit (ICU) bed numbers, building airlocks to create a negative pressure "surge ICU" ward, and ensuring theatres were ready for Covid-19 patients if required.

It was continuing with "some" elective surgery, and was working with private providers to ensure non-deferrable surgery could continue.

New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association national secretary Deborah Powell said the situation for those waiting for elective surgeries like hip replacements was bad enough before coronavirus.

"We were getting reports of people going blind and so forth while sitting on waiting lists."

There would be an inevitable human toll due to hospitals prioritising coronavirus, she said.

Meanwhile, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners said there would be no way of knowing how many GP appointments had been cancelled, as the information was not collected.

This week, the college released a survey suggesting its workforce was in crisis. Of 900 GPs who responded, the college reported almost 600 of them had work hours reduced. Others said they'd lost jobs.

Factors included a transition to remote consultations, reducing patient numbers and DHBs cancelling non-urgent surgeries and other procedures, meaning no follow-ups with local doctors.

Additional reporting: George Block, Oliver Lewis, Bridie Witton