Coronavirus: Desperate doctor goes DIY to protect against Covid-19

A Central Otago doctor is "fed up" with inadequate protective gear for GPs working at the coalface.

Cromwell Family Practice's Dr Greg White, a sole trader, said he and other rural GPs felt they had "left alone in the wilderness" as they tried to protect themselves, and their clinic, from coronavirus.

That includes using a laminator to make a face shield.

Supplied Cromwell GP Dr Greg White has made his own improvised face shield from laminating pouches and cable ties because adequate PPE was unavailable.

"We may be laughed at but I don't care. I have not got anything else."

Doctors had to assume everyone had coronavirus, White said. "Even out in the car park we have had spittal landing on us from people just talking."

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A coronavirus warning at the entrance to Dunedin Hospital.

The Ministry of Health guidelines for personal protective equipment (PPE) for primary care providers did not go far enough to stop exposure to the potential deadly virus, he said.

White cited an example of an American bus driver, who caught the virus after someone coughed on him, and then died a week later.

"Evidence from overseas is pretty horrifying. In Italy a lot of GPs have died in clinics just like ours. I am taking my lead from them."

A mask only gave partial protection because eyes were not protected, he said.

"If one of us gets a confirmed case we will all have to go into lockdown and the clinic shuts for two weeks. We cannot afford that. So we have gone into full protective gear."

White claimed the Southern District Health Board (SDHB) had a stockpile of PPE gear they were rationing and "drip feeding" to GPs.

The only eye protection they were offered were safety glasses trades workers would wear, he said.

After not being able to source a face shield from his supplier, health board, or even hardware stores, he got experimental with a laminator and created his own face shield.

"I dug out my laminator and did some experimenting and created a face shield from a heated laminated pouch.

"It comes in a flappy piece of clear plastic but after it's laminated it heats the plastic and makes it go hard. It's perfect for a face shield."

GP practices were operating under extreme stress, White said.

"The way we are working now is not sustainable at all. We are teetering and everyone is very stressed."

WellSouth primary health network medical director Dr Stephen Graham said they were surveying practices weekly and the feedback received so far was they feel "prepared and supported".

They were helping ensure GPs had the PPE and testing equipment needed to safely test and care for their enrolled patients.

"We also have a practice network team that is working with GP practices in the district, offering support and advice where ever we can."

Last week, SDHB chief executive officer Chris Fleming tried to allay concerns raised by a doctor at Dunedin Hospital over a shortage of scrubs and PPE.