Coronavirus: Public health alert for Northland supermarket shoppers

People who visited the Kaikohe New World between March 20 and March 30 are being told to monitor their health after the latest confirmed case of coronavirus.

But Northland DHB medical officer of health Dr Catherine Jackson said people don't need to worry.



"While I acknowledge our community will feel concerned, you only need to be tested if you have symptoms of Covid-19," Jackson said.

1 NEWS Dr Ashley Bloomfied, Director-General of Health, gave the update today.

Under the Ministry of Health guidelines anyone with an acute respiratory infection and at least one of the following symptoms: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, head cold, loss of sense of smell with or without fever will be tested for Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Praise for Northland's first case for protecting the community

* Coronavirus: Fan at Tool concert with NZ's third confirmed case test negative for virus

Jackson said it was a good reminder of why people should stay at home if they aren't well.

Supermarkets are essential services during Alert Level 4 of the Covid-19 response. The management and the DHB said the team at the Kaikohe New World have taken all the necessary precautions to provide a safe environment for its customers.

"There are things you can do to keep yourself and your whānau safe when accessing essential services. Only go when you really need to, wash your hands when you get home and keep social distancing. If possible have just one person from your bubble run errands."

In Northland community testing centres for Covid-19 are now operating in Whangārei, Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Dargaville and Rawene.