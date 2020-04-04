Coronavirus: 13 New Zealand Defence Force cases, dozens of personnel deployed

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says NZ acted much faster to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why face masks may not be effective.

The Kiwi military has ramped up its coronavirus response, deploying 60 specialists as part of the country's battle against the disease.

Meanwhile, 13 NZ Defence Force (NZDF) personnel had by Friday tested positive for Covid-19, up from seven a week earlier.

An NZDF spokeswoman said the infectious disease sweeping the world has so far had minimal impact on New Zealand's military readiness.

Non-essential tasks were suspended but the armed forces continued to be able to provide standing commitments such as Explosive Ordnance Disposal and search and rescue, the spokeswoman said.

EMANUELE CREMASCHI/GETTY IMAGES Some countries, such as Italy, have deployed their militaries to support police enforcing the lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: NZ military personnel deployed

* Coronavirus: NZ Army rapid response group isolated

* Coronavirus: NZ Defence Force on standby if people don't comply with lockdown

* Falling number of troops in Army Reserve sparks fears over coronavirus lockdown

* NZ military staff brought home from Korea as coronavirus cases spike

All positive cases in the military related to overseas travel or close contacts of a person who had returned from overseas.

They were being managed by Regional Public Health in accordance with the Ministry of Health policy and guidance.

No further information was forthcoming from the spokeswoman, who cited medical confidentiality.

The NZDF said last Sunday it had contributed 20 planners and other specialist staff to "all of government centres" managing the government's Covid-19 response.

By Friday, that had increased to 60 NZDF and Ministry of Defence planners, liaison officers and other specialist staff, the spokeswoman said.

The NZDF contribution to the Covid-19 response is called Operation Protect.

It has established several regional task groups, covering the top half of the North Island (based in Auckland), central North Island (based in Manawatū), and South Island (based in Christchurch).

The Wellington headquarters of Joint Forces New Zealand has overall operational command of the NZDF response.

New Zealand is yet to see any mass military mobilisation after the declaration of a state of emergency.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black has said she hoped the military wouldn't be needed to maintain the lockdown.

In Europe, soldiers are a familiar sight on the streets as they support the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

Countries including Italy, South Africa and Israel have deployed their militaries to support police enforcing the lockdown.

In the United States, the Pentagon is set to order some veterans to return to active duty.

But New Zealand is yet to see soldiers manning checkpoints or patrolling streets.

Aside from the planners and other specialists now deployed, the NZDF spokeswoman said no further support had been requested.

"We're ready to do more if requested to do so by civil authorities."

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.