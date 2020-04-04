Coronavirus: New Zealanders are still getting to grips with Covid-19 restrictions

As soon as the rain stopped in Wellington on Sunday, thousands escaped to Oriental Parade, but Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that may cause a rethink of the lockdown rules.

This weekend many Kiwis will be out trying to get some fresh air and enjoy the sunshine after the first week of the Covid-19 lockdown.

But it doesn't appear everyone is getting the message when it comes to social distancing and what they can and can't do in public spaces.

A.L. Moran said he was surprised at being told to move along by police on Friday when he was sitting on a park bench in Auckland's Albert Park eating his lunch and enjoying the sunshine.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland engineer A.L. Moran gets told to move along in Auckland's Albert Park on Friday.

"They were telling us we weren't allowed to stay in the park," he said. "They said you can walk around, but if you are here to rest or to eat your lunch, you can't."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Top cop praises Aucklanders for behaviour during lockdown

* Coronavirus: Auckland cyclists and runners flout lockdown rules



He said he tried to reason with the officers.

"I said I was more than 200 meters away from the nearest person."

But according to Moran the worst part about it was he said the officer wasn't observing the social distancing guidelines.

"The policeman was standing less than two metres away from me."

The Covid-19 website does say when people leave their home they should avoid touching surfaces others may have touched such as park benches. But it also says people should keep a two metre distance from other people at all times.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Beachgoers this week at Auckland's Sentinel Beach in Herne Bay appeared to be ignoring the Covid-19 guidelines.

Under the Ministry of Health's guidelines released on March 24 a person can leave their home for exercise, or other recreational purposes, at an outdoor space that can be easily accessed from their residence. But they are still required to observe social distancing and they can't congregate in groups.

They also can't take part in activities that involve swimming and water based activities (for example surfing, or boating), hunting, tramping, or anything that would expose them to danger, or that would require search and rescue services.

MANDY TE/STUFF On Saturday people could be seen walking, running and exercising on Oriental Parade, but on a regular day, many people would be at the beach for a swim.

Auckland City District acting inspector Mark Clayton said he wasn't aware of any incidents at Albert Park and so far there haven't been any arrests.

Clayton said police were trying to educate people they come across not adhering to the restrictions and make them aware of the dangers posed by not keeping a safe distance from people.



"This is a high-density area so a lot of people will be using the park for their daily exercise but we really urge people to take this seriously and not to flout the Alert Level 4 Restrictions," he said.

Normally on a sunny Saturday Wellington's Oriental Parade would be packed with cars and beachgoers lazing on the sand or swimming to the pontoon. But the only people on the beach this week were a pair sitting down having a chat while one person dipped their toes into the calm waters.

As walkers and runners made their way onto Oriental Parade, a rule was made clear on a large sign: "Walk along the beach but don't linger".

The stretch of road has been popular with cyclists, skateboarders, joggers and runners during the lockdown.

People appeared to be trying keep their distance from each other - sometimes unsuccessfully as others weaved in and out of the spaces.



One resident on a balcony could be seen having a conversation with two people standing on the footpath while another could be seen flipping through the pages of The Dominion Post.

It appears while some people are getting the overall message of social distancing and staying in their bubble, some of the finer details could take a while to sink in. For some people it's going to be hard to change the habits of a lifetime.