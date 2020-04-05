Coronavirus: Surfers continue to ride the waves despite new lockdown rules

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the "stamp it out" phase for Covid-19 will be in place as long as is necessary.

Surfers are ignoring further advice to stay out of the water during the coronavirus lockdown, with many seen riding the waves at some of Auckland's surf breaks on Sunday.

On Saturday night, new rules were set out in a Health Notice issued by the Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

He made it clear recreation and exercise under Alert Level 4, does not involve swimming and water-based activities such as surfing or boating as that could expose participants to danger or may require the help of search and rescue services.

RICHARD PAMATATAU/SUPPLIED Surfers at Muriwai continued to flout the rules on Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, Muriwai local and AUT University Journalism lecturer Richard Pamatatau​ spotted about eight people out in the surf while he was out for his walk.

"This morning there were two people out in the surf on the main beach and another six at Māori Bay, and people in the sand dunes with their boards," he said.

While he understood there was a section of the surfing community who wanted to get out into the surf because it was particularly good at the moment, they shouldn't, Pamatatau said.

"I'm not sure that everybody knows that this is the new way of being and surfing isn't allowed," he said.

"The broader issue is that these surfers are preying on the good nature of those who are adhering to the rules.

SUPPLIED A number of surfers were also making the most of the good surf out at Auckland's Piha beach, despite the lockdown rules forbidding it.

"They're taking advantage of every other New Zealander who is staying at home to help protect the health and economy."

He said the surfers were not only a potential vector for Covid-19, but if they were to have an accident it would put pressure on the already busy health system.

"It's time for New Zealanders to really think about thier behaviour ... the more people who flout the rules, the longer we'll be in lockdown."

Further down the West coast at Piha, another local said she spotted between eight to 10 surfers out in the ocean on Sunday morning.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Police check out people surfing at Back Beach in New Plymouth last month. (FILE PHOTO)

There had previously been some confusion around whether or not surfing was allowed during the lockdown.

When the country moved to Alert Level 4 on March 26, Christchurch police gave information to surfers but did not give out any warnings or lay charges.

In Raglan, where the local boardriders' club asked people not to surf, police were asking surfers how they got to the beach.

Sumner surfer Josh Newsome-White, 30, preciously told Stuff he and his mates would not be hitting the beaches during the lockdown period.

"It's so easy to do something where you can hurt yourself [while surfing] and that means you're just bringing other people again into that bubble. Just stay at home.".