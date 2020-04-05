Coronavirus: Dr Lance O'Sullivan raises concerns about testing availability in Northland

Dr Lance O'Sullivan has raised concerns about swab and testing availability, and communication between doctors, managers and the public.

A coronavirus testing centre was opened in Northland on Sunday after new public health advice was issued and concerns a person with symptoms couldn't get tested at the weekend.

The announcement came soon after prominent doctor Lance O'Sullivan​ said "massive" confusion was muddling health messages and a Northland patient with multiple Covid-19 symptoms couldn't get tested on Saturday.

Northland DHB said Ngāpuhi enabled the Kaikohe community testing centre to open on Sunday.

LANCE O'SULLIVAN Dr Lance O'Sullivan shares his thoughts on how the lockdown is a 'joke' in Kaitaia.

The health board earlier this weekend advised anyone who shopped at New World Kaikohe between 20 and 30 March to keep a close eye on their health. That message followed contact tracing on a confirmed local coronavirus case.

Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi​ and Northland DHB said the Kaikohe centre opened on Sunday on the basis of new advice.

Tia Ashby, Takahia Korowira Pandemic Response Team project leader, said opening on Sunday from 8.30am to 4pm would help assess people who met case definitions be tested for Covid-19.

GOOGLE MAPS Kaitaia Hospital disputed O'Sullivan's claim there was only four test swabs available, claiming there were 120 swabs on site and and a whare to test on weekdays.

Anyone with acute respiratory infection and either a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, head cold, loss of sense of smell, with or without fever, could be tested for coronavirus, Ashby said.

She said Ngāpuhi, Northland DHB, primary health entity Mahitahi Hauora and Broadway Health "worked hard overnight" to supply and staff the centre at 16 Mangakāhia Rd.

Earlier on Sunday, O'Sullivan told Stuff some people accused him of "catastrophising" when he raised concerns about an apparent lack of testing at weekends but he was concerned DHBs might be underplaying a lack of access to swabs and testing.

The doctor said in a Facebook live broadcast he was told Kaitaia Hospital only had four swabs for coronavirus testing. But later, a Kaitaia Hospital manager said 120 swabs were available.

Some of O'Sullivan's online audience members praised him for speaking out but others accused him of "causing panic" and being immature.

O'Sullivan, former New Zealander of the Year, said he believed communication between health officials and doctors must improve.

"There is a massive gap in the information between doctors and management ... a massive lack of co-ordination in the messaging."

Kaitaia Hospital operations manager Neta Smith said seven Northland community testing facilities had been in place for more than a fortnight.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF It's very important to use good hygiene as coronavirus, like the flu, can spread from person to person.

Speaking shortly after O'Sullivan's broadcast, Smith added after-hours services, hospitals and GPs were running seven days a week.

Northland DHB said there were 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one probable case in the region at 5pm Saturday.

Last week, it was announced more police would be sent to the Far North after O'Sullivan called the coronavirus lockdown in Kaitaia "a joke", with lots of people going out for pointless reasons instead of staying home.

HEALTH ADVICE

Northland DHB said people who called a GP would be told if they should attend clinics, or have a phone or video consultation with a doctor or nurse.

People not enrolled with GPs cold still get help but should call first and check a list of GPs at Mahitahi Hauora's website.

Community Testing Centres were at Kaitaia Hospital, Kerikeri, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Rawene, Whangarei and Dargaville.

People waiting to be tested may be asked to stay in their cars, and advised to practice physical distancing, staying two metres away from other people waiting.

"If you can't make it to the clinic during opening hours it is safe to wait until the next day the clinic is open unless you need to see a doctor, in which case you should seek medical attention," a DHB spokeswoman said.

The DHB said Northland hospitals could be contacted after hours on the folloiwng numbers:

Bay of Islands Hospital - 09 404 0280

Dargaville Hospital - 09 439 3330

Kaitaia Hospital - 09 408 9180

Whangarei Hospital – 09 430 4100

Further info on community centres is at Northland DHB's website.