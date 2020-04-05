Coronavirus: 89 new cases brings total to 1039

With 89 new cases the total number of confirmed or probable coronavirus cases has topped 1000.

The numbers were announced by Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield on Sunday.

There were 48 new confirmed cases and 41 probable cases, bringing the total to 1039. 156 of those cases had fully recovered.

The death toll for coronavirus in New Zealand remains at one.

There are 13 people hospitalised with the disease, including three in intensive care - one in Wellington and two in Auckland.

Bloomfield said on Sunday that two of those in intensive care were in critical condition but would not share further details.

The number of clusters - groups of ten or more linked cases - had risen to 13 across the country.

The largest cluster, which is linked to Auckland's Marist College, grew to 66 cases.

Over 3000 tests had been processed on Saturday - still thousands less than the country's capacity.

Almost all of the cases had either a clear link to international travel or are contacts to known cases. Confirmed cases of "community transmission" only made up 1 per cent of cases, but a further 18 per cent were still being investigated.

Of the confirmed cases, almost three quarters (74 per cent) were of European descent, alongside 8.3 per cent of Asian descent, 7.6 per cent of Māori descent, and 3.3 per cent of Pacific descent.

Bloomfield said this ethnicity breakdown probably reflected the fact that many of the cases were people returning from overseas and he expected the proportion Māori and Pacific cases to grow in coming weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand was not seeing exponential growth as other countries had, with the number of new cases each day holding relatively steady.

But she was still keen to see the number of new cases begin to actually drop off.

Ardern said the evidence thus far showed the lockdown appeared to be working, and promised that there was no "level 5" lockdown on the way.

"This is as tough as it gets," Ardern said.

She said modelling seen by the Government had indicated there could up to 4000 cases at this point, without more preventative measures.