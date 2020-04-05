Coronavirus: More than 600 police officers and staff in isolation

Police Association president Chris Cahill said despite all their staff self-isolating, it hadn't affected services too much.

Hundreds of New Zealand's police - about five per cent of the organisation - are in self isolation.

There are 664 sworn and non-sworn staff who are off work. Of that number, 381 are frontline staff and 283 are non-sworn.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said they had managed to move a lot of staff around, so overall it had not affected services to the public.

He said many of those in isolation were due to complete it shortly, and with testing ramping up it was becoming much clearer who may or may not have been exposed to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

There are still only two known confirmed cases in the police force.

Cahill said the distancing regime and personal protection equipment (PPE) police had been supplied with was keeping them safe.

