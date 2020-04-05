Coronavirus: Experts warn face masks could be more harm than help

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says NZ acted much faster to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why face masks may not be effective.

Experts remain divided over the benefits of face masks, as Kiwis seek extra protection against coronavirus when they venture out.

The United States has advised citizens to cover their mouths outside their homes and France has made it compulsory.

But New Zealand's director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay​ said on Saturday basic hygiene measures, such as frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and sneeze and cough etiquette, were the mainstay in the country's defence against the virus.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF All sorts of face masks are being worn.

Health officials are awaiting advice expected from the World Health Organisation in the next couple of days on whether or not people should wear face masks when out and about to limit the spread of the virus from people who are infected but not showing symptoms.

There were ways in which wearing a mask could be helpful but there were also ways it could be harmful, McElnay said.

Emilio Morenatti/AP People wearing face masks line up to buy supplies from a shop during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain.

"We know that in some countries it's common for people who are unwell to wear a mask when they go out. That protects other people, but there is also some evidence that wearing a mask can also do harm, such as when it leads to people touching their face more often because of the discomfort of wearing a mask."

It could increase the risk of contamination to people's hands and give a false sense of security, she said.

"Any face masks worn by the community at large would have to be right at the bottom of our strategies for containment of Covid-19 based on the information we have about the effectiveness of strategies."

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF More and more people are wearing face masks as a way to keep themselves and other safe.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the US was in a different situation to New Zealand because it had widespread infections and community transmission, and a much lower rate of access to testing.

New Zealand had acted much faster with more stringent controls and self-isolation.

But many people across New Zealand are wearing masks anyway.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF The Government is advising that basic hygiene measures are the mainstay in the country's defense against the virus.

Christchurch health support worker Eden Sevilla wore two masks and gloves during her visit to the supermarket on Sunday. The first was a disposable mask and the second a fabric mask.

She believed it was important to wear the masks to protect her bubble and others. It also reduced the amount of dust she inhaled, which made her less likely to sneeze in store.

"I feel better. This really makes a difference."

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Health officials are closely watching the advice expected in the next couple of days from the World Health Organisation over the use of face masks.

Gurjant Singh, who was also wearing a mask during his supermarket shop, said the mask was protecting him especially if someone sneezed within close proximity.

He put a mask on whenever he stepped outside his property, but did admit it was a little suffocating.

"It's a little bit difficult to breathe, but it's worth it. It's better than nothing."