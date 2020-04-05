Coronavirus: Australian police to investigate Ruby Princess

A criminal investigation will be launched into how the cruise line operator Carnival Australia was allowed to disembark the Ruby Princess in Sydney in Australia and spread coronavirus.

There has been links from the ship to a New Zealand cluster of coronavirus cases.

Napier was the ship's last stop on a tour of New Zealand. Since completing its journey in Sydney on March 19 there have been 342 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia among the 2647 passengers and 1100 crew on the journey.

"The only way I can get to the bottom of whether our national biosecurity laws and our state laws were broken is through a criminal investigation," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Sunday.

He said there was clear evidence Covid-19 has come off the Ruby Princess and at least 10 passengers have died in Australia because of it.

The investigation would cover the actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, the NSW Health deportment and Carnival Australia.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Dickinson of homicide would lead the investigation and the coroner would be notified.

As of Sunday, there are 16 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand that are linked to the cruise ship.

Napier was the ship's last stop on its tour of the country.

Before arriving in Napier the ship had visited Fiordland, Dunedin, Akaroa and Wellington.

The first confirmed case in Napier linked to the ship was notified early last week. The case was a local tour guide who accompanied a group of passengers around the region for the day.

The second confirmed case directly linked to the ship occurred last weekend, with an elderly bus driver testing positive. He had driven passengers around the region when it called into Napier.

He was not on the same bus as the local tour guide who tested positive.

Subsequently a relative of the tour guide, a resident of the Gladys Mary Care Home in Napier, was confirmed positive. Earlier this week two further residents of the rest home tested positive.

