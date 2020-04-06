Coronavirus 'could become seasonal' - US health chief

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of America's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the virus was unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet this year.

There a very good chance coronavirus "will assume a seasonal nature" because it is unlikely to be brought under control globally.

"We need to be prepared that, since it unlikely will be completely eradicated from the planet, that as we get into next season, we may see the beginning of a resurgence," he said.

That meant there could be the "beginning of a resurgence" during the next flu season.

​Fauci said the prospect of a resurgence is the reason the US was working so hard to get its preparedness "better than it was."

He says that included working to develop a vaccine and conducting clinical trials on therapeutic interventions.