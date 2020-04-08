Coronavirus: A path out of lockdown is being charted, but experts say New Zealand is not ready

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield provide an update about New Zealand coronavirus cases

"Test, test, test," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a week ago. And since then more than 20,000 tests have been run and the number coronavirus cases have almost doubled.

Now, nearly two weeks into a month-long lockdown, experts say New Zealand is tracking well. Testing of symptomatic Covid-19 cases appears to be in full swing, the number of new cases appears to be decreasing, and clusters of the virus have been rooted out.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, said on Tuesday he was "increasingly confident" that the number of coronavirus cases were trending down, and the data indicated there may not have been much community transmission happening when the country entered lockdown.

However, experts tracking the coronavirus response say there remain some large unknowns that need to be answered before New Zealand can be sure its cornered community transmission, and exit the lockdown safely.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: New Zealand has 1106 Covid-19 cases

* Major IT groups not consulted over race to speed up contact tracing

* PM Jacinda Ardern says there will be contact tracing for foreseeable future

Much will depend on how quickly the Government can improve two important tools: surveillance testing for the virus, and contract tracing of Covid-19 cases.

Otherwise Kiwis could leave their homes in two weeks time, blind to the virus' silent spread.

TEST, TEST, TEST

A day after Ardern said more testing was required, Stuff reported that doctors and nurses had issues obtaining testing swabs for the number of patients presenting with Covid-19 symptoms.

Laboratories were also rejecting samples which did not fit the testing criteria, which has since expanded to include all people presenting some Covid-19 symptoms.

Despite continuing complaints that testing swabs aren't available, the Ministry of Health says it centralised the distribution of swabs about ten days ago, ensuring even distribution around the country. There were now 50,000 swabs in stock, and another 250,000 would arrive in the next four weeks.

Bloomfield has routinely reassured that enough testing was being done, and the daily testing capacity now exceeds 6000. Yet the full testing capacity has not once been reached, meaning thousands of possible tests had not been run.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF A young woman walks home after visiting the supermarket on day eight of the coronavirus lockdown.

Are there simply not enough people with Covid-19 symptoms walking through the door?

"I'd say it's the other way around; I would say it's because we have done an excellent job in ensuring we have sufficient capacity and we keep increasing that," Bloomfield said, at a recent press conference.

Professor Michael Baker, an Otago University epidemiologist who has been advising the Government on its pandemic response, was not concerned about the possible testing opportunities missed and said it was right to focus on people with acute Covid-19 symptoms.

"It sounds like there are not many positives coming through, which is good news, but you have to have that other bit of information now, which is, what's the distribution of testing?"

Baker said the absence of data on who has been tested, and where, meant he was unsure community spread of coronavirus had been rooted out.

He said a broader range of people needed to be checked through surveillance testing - reaching into the community to find transmission of the virus - and he provided three hypothetical examples why.

"If there were cases in the Samoan community in South Auckland, and remaining affecting young Samoan people, the virus could circulate to several generations before it's detected if those people were not turning up at clinic.

"Or, if it was circulating amongst young people in the North Shore of Auckland, some of whom have recently been, in the last couple of months, on a trip to Hong Kong ... and the virus has just continued to circulate in that group.

"Or, on the West Coast, where the woman unfortunately turned up in hospital and died quite quickly, I haven't seen explanation for how she got infected but perhaps there is some circulating virus linked to tourists who came through two months ago."

Baker, along with colleagues, published a paper detailing four surveillance testing methods — the first being the current testing regime — which would help confirm the virus had been eliminated.

He said focus should now be on testing of people who "are not particularly ill" in communities that are "hotspots" for the virus, or in deprived areas with crowded homes that might not be accessing testing stations.

Another method could be testing people with a higher risk of exposure to the illness: contacts of cases without symptoms, healthcare workers, and other essential workers such as supermarket staffers.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF A drive-through testing facility at Newtown School, Wellington.

The fourth method would be to either test sewerage, or conduct widespread community testing, to ensure a region was free of coronavirus.

Both Health Minister David Clark and Bloomfield, speaking at a parliamentary select committee on Tuesday, said the Government was working on a plan for targeted surveillance testing.

More details were expected to come within days.

THE MISSING 16 PER CENT

For the past week, nearly 20 per cent of coronavirus cases have been under investigation as health officials track the person's movements to determine where the virus was picked up — a vital task in cornering community spread.

On Tuesday there were 1160 cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, and a shrinking portion were connected to overseas travel. There were 41 per cent contacted to a known case or cluster, 2 per cent deemed community transmission, and 16 per cent were under investigation.

Sir David Skegg, an epidemiological expert who spoke at Tuesday's select committee, said clusters of the virus needed to be considered as community transmission.

He said contact tracing could be the "Achilles' heel" in the coronavirus response, and the tracing system needed a "tremendously improved" capacity before lockdown ends.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Professor Michael Baker has put forward suggestions on how surveillence testing for Covid-19 might be achieved. (file photo)

The opportunity for the virus to spread will grow as people leave their homes and their contacts with others multiply.

"It may well be that we haven't got to that optimal situation before we lift the lockdown."

Bloomfield has said there were now 190 staff working on manual contract tracing, using a system now linked to the National Health Index - speeding up the process.

Technology that would assist was being looking at "apace". More detail on this could be expected in the coming days.

Sir Peter Gluckman, a former science advisor to the prime minister, told Stuff the current method of contact tracing, which is manual and phone-based, will not be enough once the lockdown lifts.

"We need fast and effective contract tracing. That is the guts of maintaining our security of low pandemic risk after the lockdown is completed.

"It would be very unwise to rely only on manual tracing, if only because there is a blowout as winter approaches, we will overload manual tracing totally, and the pandemic would spread."

Gluckman said technological solutions — various phone apps which gather data from other phones within proximity — had worked in Singapore and South Korea to quickly determine who a Covid-19 case had come into contract with.

"People don't want to be yo-yoing in and out of lockdown, or high levels versus low levels. People have made large sacrifices ... We owe it to all of them and to our safety to have all the weapons at our hands that will keep us safe."

Gluckman said New Zealand was doing well. No-one could be blamed for making a decision three weeks ago that did not stand today.

"The government is making decisions in real time on very complex matters, with a large amount of uncertainty ... Not everything will go perfectly. There'll be ups and downs and there's a risk every day that something could go wrong," he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The former science advisor to the prime minister, Sir Peter Gluckman, is encouraging the uptake of technological solutions to coronavirus contact tracing.