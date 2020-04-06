National
National
Coronavirus
Live: There is no plan for an early end to NZ's level 4 lockdown, Jacinda Ardern confirms... read more
Coronavirus live: No plans to end lockdown early - Jacinda Ardern
Stuff Reporters
16:17, Apr 06 2020
LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff
An Auckland street during the lockdown.
Stuff
