Coronavirus: Good Friday service prerecorded for online stream

Elim Christian Centre Blenheim senior pastors Tom and Suzanne Hatch, will record music from their living room, to be streamed in this year's collaborative Good Friday service.

A collaborative Good Friday mass will be available online for Marlborough churchgoers.

The Covid-19 lockdown has seen the traditional service at Blenheim's ASB Theatre has been cancelled, so churches across Marlborough have banded together to create the different service.

Elim Christian Centre Blenheim senior pastor Tom Hatch said the combined Marlborough service was "looked forward to by so many locals".

"Obviously there's lots of disappointments through this whole lockdown, but there's also so many incredible opportunities like putting the combined Good Friday service online," Hatch said.

He said people had raised concerns that Zoom video conferencing would not hold up, so they had decided to pre-record the service, which would be live on the Elim Christian Centre Facebook page at 10am on Friday.

"What's cool is you don't need a Facebook account to be part of it, you can just click on the link and be part of it there.

"We've had to help a lot of our folks understand that, because not everyone has a Facebook account," Hatch said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Different contributors will record their part for the service, which will be cut into one video to go live on Good Friday.

Tom and his wife senior pastor Suzanne Hatch were in charge of some of the music, which would be recorded from their living room.

"We put it out there to as many of the churches that we have contact with and said hey look, this is what's happening, we'd love for you guys to be part of it and join us together online," Hatch said.

Those also contributing to the service included C3 Blenheim, the Blenheim Baptist Church and Marlborough Salvation Army.

Hatch thought while the lockdown had been challenging, it was positive during Easter that families would be together.

"I've been really encouraging the folks in my church, don't focus on what you can't do, focus what you can do.

"This lockdown doesn't define who we are, it just makes what we do different and what we do is in a different place."

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Father Pat McIndoe from St Mary's Church pictured before the lockdown, when churches in Marlborough implemented safety measures to protect against Covid-19.

St Mary's Church acting parish priest Father Pat McIndoe said he knew people were also accessing different online services.

"There's quite a few opportunities for that. One was telling me how they watched Shine TV yesterday with Bishop Patrick Dunn from Auckland.

"It's good Marlborough will have something for everyone to remember this time too."

He said "even though buildings were closed" it showed there was still ways we can "celebrate and connect".

Hatch thought it was positive that shops would not be able to open this Easter, due to the lockdown.

"I think we shouldn't need to wait for a lockdown, or a holiday, I think everything should be closed on a Sunday anyway."

While most shops would be closed this Easter, exceptions had been made for some essential services. Supermarkets must close on Good Friday, but were able to open on Easter Sunday.

Typically, Good Friday was a non-trading day along with Easter Sunday for most of the country, including in most large cities.

However, a bylaw adopted by the Marlborough District Council in March 2017, allowed shops and cafes to trade on Easter Sunday.