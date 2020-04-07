Coronavirus: Police visit backpackers as 'lockdown vibe' partying continues

The fed-up neighbour of an Auckland backpackers says it's ridiculous revellers at the hostel are allowed to "party on like there's no lockdown".

The neighbour, who declined to be named, claimed the management of Nomads Backpackers in Fort St told her police had deemed the hostel a "bubble of 100".

But Auckland cops say they would not recommend a bubble of 100, and have no record of telling management anything of the sort.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Sam Arnold and his friends just want to go home but the domestic travel ban means they can't get to Auckland to fly to the UK (video first published April 2).

Police say they are continuing to try to educate those at the backpackers about the importance of adhering to level four restrictions imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A woman who lives in an apartment overlooking Nomads raised the alarm on the first day of lockdown regarding people on the hostel's roof appearing to flout self-isolation rules.

Nearly two weeks on, the woman says large gatherings continue on the roof, sometimes involving 20 to 30 people.

She claimed she had even spied some guests continuing to use the roof-top spa pool after the strict alert level four restrictions came into force.

Pumping music and the drunken cries of revellers spurred her to make regular complaints to police and hostel management, but they were to no avail, she said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Young travelers hang around outside Nomads on Fort St on Sunday, April 5.

"It's ridiculous."

An Instagram post by a young man from Toulouse on day three of the level four restrictions shows three shirtless guests drinking beer on the roof, with the caption "lockdown vibe".

Late on Saturday, April 4, Stuff observed a group of people outside the backpackers smoking or vaping, with guests regularly coming and going from the group into and out of the hostel.

SUPPLIED Neighbours claim these photos of Nomads backpackers on day one of the lockdown indicate social distancing guidelines are being flouted

Pumping music emanated from the building and revellers could be seen playing pool inside.

One man, who appeared intoxicated, stumbled out through the sliding doors, past the smokers then sat on a bench and retched with some force.

Staff did not intervene.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Guests on the roof of Nomads Backpackers on Sunday.

The woman who overlooks the hostel says she is sick of the continual pumping music and the apparent disregard the backpackers have for the restrictions.

"I call the police almost every day."

Other hostels on Fort St are doing their bit, including isolating each floor and allowing guests staggered access to facilities, she said.

"Fat Camel just down the road, they're doing the right thing."

She said Nomads management were dismissive of her complaints and allegedly told her police had approved the hostel to act as a "bubble of 100".

A police spokeswoman said officers had repeatedly visited Nomads as they continued to try and educate them about the importance of adhering to the alert level four restrictions.

"It's disappointing for police when people are not adhering to the restrictions but we must also realise that our community and especially those who may be visitors to New Zealand may not be fully aware of what they can and can't do.

"We will continue to try and raise awareness with those people so they stick to their own bubble and keep everyone safe."

The spokeswoman said police were not immediately aware of anyone telling the backpackers a bubble of 100 was acceptable.

"We would not recommend that. Keeping to a very small group of only those you have to be in contact with is the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

Nomads management referred requests to comment to its Australian owners, Tourism Adventure Group, based in Sydney.

Its chief operating officer Tom Cooney did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.