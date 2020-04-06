Coronavirus: Southland Hospital staff in isolation after patient tests positive

Southland Hospital staff have a special plea for Southlanders during the Covid-19 lockdown: Stay home.

Thirteen Southland Hospital staff and two patients have been forced to self-isolate after a man failed to disclose coronavirus symptoms until after his surgery.

The man was admitted to hospital and only told staff about his symptoms after the surgery had been performed and he'd shared a room with two other patients.

He has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Southland Hospital emergency operations centre controller Jo McLeod said it was important that patients tell staff about their symptoms – even if they don't seem serious or significant at the time – so precautions could be taken to safeguard hospital staff and other patients.

Patients would receive care whether they had the virus or not and non-disclosure meant vital staff would need to stand down for 14 days, she said.

The Ministry of Health is now investigating the possibility of coronavirus community transmission in the Southern District Health Board catchment area.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Monday that the ministry had established that 43 percent of New Zealand's 1106 Covid-19 cases could be linked to overseas travel, 38 percent were close contacts of confirmed cases and two percent had been confirmed as cases of community transmission; leaving 17 percent under investigation.

The majority of the cases under investigation were in the three health board areas with the highest number of cases: the Southern District Health Board, the Auckland District Health Board and the Waikato District Health board

"We are going to be working with them over the next day or two to look at each of those cases under investigation to determine whether they can or should be classified as community transmission," Bloomfield said.

The community transmission percentage represented about 20 cases, he said, up from the 10 reported last week.

But Bloomfield said it confirmed what the ministry knew was happening.

"It also confirms that our wider testing is picking that up," he said.

The information about where the community transmission cases were located would be made available in the coming days, Bloomfield said.

A total of 95 of the overall cases can be linked to the region's two large clusters.

So far, 62 people connected to a wedding reception in Bluff on March 21 have tested positive for Covid-19, making up the second-largest cluster in the country.

The country's fourth-largest cluster is made up of 32 delegates who attended the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown, where they would have been exposed to international delegates.

The daughter of a woman who has been admitted to Southland Hospital with Covid-19 complications believes her mum contracted the virus through community transmission.

"The authorities, nor my family, have any idea where she got it, but it seems likely it was the supermarket," she says.

The daughter said she had to beg her mother's GP for a Covid-19 test as she hadn't been overseas or had contact with someone who had been, despite showing flu-like symptoms.

"Community transmission is happening silently," she wrote in a plea on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Facebook page on Sunday.

The daughter says she and her family are focusing all their energy on her mum at the moment.

The Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming says the pandemic response is likely to last months.

Fleming noted that the current emergency response structures were designed for shortlived events like floods or snow storms and aren't typically led by health authorities.

These structures are now being refined, he said.

The Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley is refusing to answer further questions relating to staff testing positive for Covid-19.

Hadley last week had earlier confirmed that staff cases of Covid-19 were connected to the wedding.

She said most of the staff who attended the wedding had tested positive for Covid-19.

Hadley said more staff were now being tested.

However, on Monday when asked for an update on how many council staff members to date have now been tested and how many now have returned a positive result she refused to answer.

"We won't be commenting further in relation to numbers. This is the work the Southern District Health Board is undertaking in relation to all people, not just our staff."

Breakdown of the number of cases in the southern region

Total 176, 1 probable

Queenstown Lakes 68

Southland 9

Gore District 2

Invercargill 35

Waitaki 1

Central Otago 5

Dunedin 42* (1 probable)

Clutha 5

As of April 6, 2020