Coronavirus: Put the driveway parties on hold, save it for a 'gigantic' coronavirus-free celebration

They're technically staying on their properties and keeping their distance from others, but Kiwis taking part in driveway parties are bending the government's rules, says one of the coronavirus lockdown's architects.

Michael Baker, a professor of public health from the University of Otago, pleaded with them to stop finding loopholes in the rules.

SUPPLIED A chair set up for "driveway drinkies" in Hamilton.

"Save it up for the most gigantic party possibly New Zealand's ever had when we can say we're absolutely virus-free."

In line with the prime minister's advice to "act like you have COVID-19", Baker, who was one of those who wored on the lockdown initiative, said people should assume others were infectious.

"You have to say [to yourself], 'well, how would I interact with someone who is breathing out a pathogen like this?' ... act accordingly."

Based on basic social interactions, Baker explained it would be easy for people in these situations to "revet to our normal way of interacting with people". That meant getting closer to each other, maybe reducing the two-metre separation by a step or two, or even sharing food and drink over the fence.

"It's much better if we just avoid ... jeopardising the success [of the lockdown]."

One driveway gathering in Hamilton was strictly BYO, and residents pulled up a chair and yelled across the street to their neighbours. But if everyone decided to push the boundaries, New Zealand could be in a bit of trouble, Baker thought.

"At the moment, while we're doing this massive national effort to prevent the pandemic, let's save our celebrations for when we're all in the clear, rather than having them now."

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles agrees. She told radio station More FM on Monday morning: "I've seen people bending the rules slightly where they're meeting up with friends at the bottom of their driveways, staying two metres apart and having a glass of wine. Please, don't do that.

"..If you are a person who is infected and don't know it, you know, you could be meeting at the bottom of your driveway with your neighbours, and that could be a way everyone could get infected. Do Zoom or Skype or something instead. Please, stay in your home."

The police weren't able to answer specific questions about such gatherings, and instead directed Stuff to the government's Covid-19 website. A spokesperson said they "urge people to follow the advice available".

Ross Giblin/Stuff Michael Baker a professor of public health from the University of Otago had heard of people finding loopholes in the lockdown rules, but pleaded with them to stop.

The information on the website advised people to keep outings solitary - "just by yourself or with the people you live with".

On Monday afternoon at her daily press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern implored Kiwis to "stay the course". She said there was no desire for the country to be in lockdown any longer than necessary, and in the end, everyone's sacrifices would have paid off if we successfully eliminated the virus.

Baker said the government's response to the pandemic and New Zealanders' actions were saving lives. He admitted it would be nice to have a bit of a chat with his neighbour and even entertained the idea of being social at a distance, but he was determined to stay strong in isolation.

He was among the many who had started celebrating and connecting with friends over Zoom, and making good use of the technology many people had at their fingertips. Finding creative ways of staying in touch with friends and having virtual beers was all part of the fun.

"[We're] so privileged that we have this choice that most countries don't have at the moment of actually imagining a covid-free future, that may not be that far away if we can just be a bit patient and try ... we know what we need to do."