Coronavirus: Increased demand for food parcels under lockdown

Marlborough's social services have seen a "definite" increase in demand as they continue to operate under lockdown.

The Salvation Army is receiving more requests for assistance than usual as the financial impacts of coronavirus puts pressure on some families.

Salvation Army Blenheim Corps officer Emma Howan said they were taking requests over the phone throughout lockdown rather than operating their usual drop-in service, and had seen a "definite increase" in calls for assistance.

"The main reason people are calling us at this time would be financial," she said.

"We have had requests from parents where they've stocked up for food but underestimated how much their families would actually be eating.

"There are those sort of scenarios where people have thought and planned but we're not all used to being at home all the time, and so we don't necessarily know how much we're going to need."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Salvation Army is continuing to operate over the phone during lockdown.

Howan and her husband Jacob Howan, also a Salvation Army Blenheim Corps officer, were available by phone Monday to Thursday mornings, but services were also available to those without phone access.

"People are welcome to email us or Facebook us and request that we call them back because we recognise as well sometimes phone credit can be a barrier to actually accessing services," she said.

"We have been working quite closely with Marlborough Community Foodbank who are preparing food parcels and Drug-ARM who are then delivering them safely to individuals and families."

Howan said case workers were maintaining weekly contact with clients they would normally have appointments with, and were available more often to people who might be isolated or alone.

"In normal circumstances we are working with and journeying with vulnerable people and this is an outside-the-box, very unknown time for all of us," she said.

"And being able to journey with people through that unknown ... even just that social support for people is crucial at this time."

Howan said the Salvation Army would refer families to Marlborough Community Foodbank when possible, who would then prepare them a food parcel.

Marlborough Foodbank manager Wynnie Cosgrove said more families had been accessing food parcels due to coronavirus, even before New Zealand entered Level 4 lockdown.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF More families had been requesting food parcels as a result of coronavirus, even before lockdown began.

"Even before lockdown a couple [of families] were coming in because the logging work is gone," she said.

Although they were seeing more requests, Cosgrove said it hadn't yet translated to an increase in work as they had worked restricted hours last week.

"Last week we only did 3 days and we did 35 food parcels. Normally we do five days a week and the average is between 30 and 40," she said.

"The average for the week, it's about the same at the moment. We can't see the big difference until probably the end of this week or next week."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough Foodbank manager Wynnie Cosgrove said last year's street appeal had put them in good stead to cope with the increased demand.

Fortunately a large number of donations at last year's Foodbank Street Appeal, thought to last until August 2020, had put them in good stead to cope with the increased demand.

But Cosgrove said stocks could run low if they saw a big surge in the coming weeks.

"We are holding up at the moment, but we are checking stock quite regularly to make sure we top up before we really run out," she said.

"If we get a big surge we probably wouldn't last until August, but maybe June. It just depends on the numbers."

She encouraged people to buy extra goods and put them in the donation bins at the supermarket, suggesting items such as flour and sugar - which were already in short supply - and big soup mixes that could feed whole families.