Coronavirus: $100,000 fines and death threats - how other countries are locked down

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

New Zealand has now spent two weeks in lockdown with some of the most restrictive measures worldwide.

Restaurants and bars have closed and people, unless they are essential workers, are allowed outside their homes only to go to the supermarket, doctors, or to exercise.

While this is what 'lockdown' means to Kiwis, the rest of the world has other forms of lockdowns and of enforcing them.

Mary Altaffer/AP Staff in PPE remove bodies from a medical centre in New York last week. There have now been more than 5000 deaths in the state due to coronavirus.

NEW YORK

In New York state, which now has more than 130,000 coronavirus cases and over 5000 deaths and where 19 million people have been ordered to stay home, has more flexibility about essential business than New Zealand.

Farmer's markets, funeral homes, hotels, mechanics, child care, residential moving services, and restaurants, so long as they're takeaway or delivery, have all been allowed to continue operating.

Breaching social distancing rules in the state can earn in a $US1000 fine.

THE PHILIPPINES

New York's fines for flouting lockdown look like a picnic compared to the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte has warned people they will be shot dead if they do not comply.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF An empty spaghetti junction in Auckland during New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown, which has now been in place for two weeks.

Lockdown measures in Philippines have seen public transport stop operating, hotels unable to accept new bookings, and employers of health workers encouraged to provide transport for their workers.

Schools are also closed and people have to stay home.

According to Al Jazeera, a drunk man was shot dead on Thursday last week after threatening village officials and police at a checkpoint.

"My orders to the police and the military, if anyone creates trouble, and their lives are in danger: shoot them dead," Duterte said in a late-night televised address last Wednesday, according to Al Jazeera.

A 13-year-old boy was also shot last week in Nairobi, Kenya by local police enforcing a coronavirus curfew, The Guardian reported.

PANAMA

CLAUDIO FURLAN/AP Soldiers patrolling in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy last week. More than 17,000 people have died from coronavirus in Italy.

This small Central American country has determined what days people are allowed out to supermarkets, pharmacies or banks by gender.

The US embassy in Panama said on its website that women can go out on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while men were allowed out on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Nobody was allowed out on Sunday.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given New Zealanders a very clear message during lockdown: stay home.

People can only shop during a given two hour window based on the final digit of their national ID card, or passport for foreigners.

Breaking quarantine rules in the country could result in a fine between $80,000 and $160,000.

ITALY

David Keyton This photo, taken on March 25, shows people in Stockholm, Sweden, one of the last countries in the EU that has not completely locked down.

Italy has more stores open than New Zealand during its lockdown, despite the European country having more than 17,000 coronavirus deaths.

Shops selling domestic appliances, computers, pets, hardware, or photography equipment have been allowed to continue operating, according to a Government website for tourists.

All open shops must guarantee social distancing of 1m, the website said, which is half of the recommended distance in New Zealand.

The country's lockdown, which began on March 9, has also banned "outdoor recreational activity", an area that remained slightly unclear when New Zealand first went into lockdown.

SWEDEN

The nordic country remains one of the few countries left partially operating in Europe.

Authorities have urged social distancing and to work from home if possible, but dining at a restaurant for a meal is still possible.

High schools and universities have closed, but preschools and primary schools remain open. There is also a ban on public gatherings of over 50 people.

With regard to travel within the country, especially for Easter, Sweden's public health agency was asking people to consider if the trip was necessary.

In New Zealand, the approach was a little more black-and-white.

Police have told people not to even think about going to baches this weekend, adding that there would be road blocks in certain places.

AUSTRALIA

Across the ditch, Aussies have slightly more freedom than Kiwis right now.

Most schools have officially remained open, but students were encouraged to learn from home if possible.

Restaurants have also been allowed to stay open, so long as their service was delivery or takeaway only.

Weddings and funerals could still go ahead, but with only five and ten people in attendance, respectively.

Any other public gathering of more than two people is also banned.