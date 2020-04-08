Coronavirus: Rest home residents send whiteboard messages to loved ones during Covid-19 lockdown

Jean Kelly wants her family to know she has enough lollies and biscuits to last her during lockdown, while Nita Blackwell has a simple message to her loved ones: keep out of trouble.

The residents at Bupa​ The Booms in Thames are unable to see their families for the duration of the nationwide shutdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

So they've picked up a whiteboard and pen to send messages of love, from one bubble to another.

No visitors have been allowed into the care home since March 25, care home manager Jade Monigatti said.

Since then, residents have jumped at the chance to use technology to keep in touch with their families.

"The reaction was very positive. The residents saw this as another way to connect with families and for them to see their smiley faces just before Easter.

"Most speak on the phone regularly to family members but they found this to be a nice alternative to an Easter card this year, to let them know they're doing fine and can't wait to see them again," she said.

"We understand the absolute importance in keeping our residents socially connected to their families. It's important for their mental health and overall wellbeing. We encourage that connection during this time."

The messages, written on a whiteboard, are photographed and emailed to residents' families.

All of the notes are embellished with hearts and share the same theme - that they will see their loved ones again soon.

Resident Charlie Hall said the message boards provided him with a novel way to connect with his family.

"This gave me the opportunity to say hello to my family in a different way.

"They know I'm well looked after but I just wanted to say a little something to them so they know I'm thinking of them all," he said.

Since early March, Bupa​ The Booms have implemented "strong infection prevention control measures", Monigatti​ said.

"This is on top of our regular practices of minimising the spread [of Covid-19] and containing any infectious outbreak, like seasonal flu, for example.

"We continue to do refresher training on these measures to ensure our team is prepared and we have adequate personal protection equipment to use if needed."

In Hamilton, the Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital had to put 27 staff into isolation after a resident in the hospital wing tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, March 22.

There were 11 confirmed cases linked to the cluster consisting of two residents and six staff who subsequently tested positive.