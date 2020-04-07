Coronavirus: New Zealand has 1160 cases of the virus

An update on the coronavirus response will be provided at 1pm.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand now has 1160 cases of coronavirus

Of those, 54 are new cases, 32 are confirmed and and 22 probable.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has joined the daily update on the coronavirus response, hours after publicly demoting her health minister.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Minister of Health David Clark has been stripped of some of his portfolios.

New Zealand had 1106 cases of coronavirus as of Monday, with health officials counting an increase of 67 cases.

But the actions of Health Minister David Clark are likely to overshadow Tuesday's press conference.

Clark on Monday evening admitted to Ardern that he had taken his family on a trip to a beach 20km away from his home, during the first weekend of the lockdown.

Ardern, in a statement issued on Monday morning, said Clark would be stripped of his associate finance portfolio and demoted to the bottom of the Cabinet ranking.

"We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr Clark will maintain his [health minister] role," she said.