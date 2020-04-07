Coronavirus: Wedding cluster grows to 73 cases

Oyster Cove Restaurant at Stirling Point in Bluff was the venue of the March 21 wedding before the nationwide lockdown came in.

The Bluff coronavirus cluster has risen 11 more cases in 24 hours, bringing it to a total of 73.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday the cluster had risen from the 62 cases reported on Monday.

It remains the second biggest cluster in New Zealand, behind the Marist College cluster in Auckland, which has 79 cases.

The Bluff cluster relates to a wedding reception held in the town at Oyster Cove restaurant on March 21 where about 70 people attended.​

There was now 12 significant clusters in New Zealand, where 10 or more people are infected by a single point source.

The third largest is the Matamata cluster, linked to a St Patrick's Day celebration, of 59 people is the third largest.

The Queenstown cluster, related to the World Hereford Conference last month and the fourth largest, rose by three cases in the past 24 hours to 35.

The Southern District Health Board is the health board with the highest number of cases in New Zealand, now at 187.

It is followed by Waitemata with 160 cases, Waikato with 156 and Auckland with 153 cases.

Last month, a Southern DHB spokesperson said Southland Hospital could comfortably sustain two ventilated patients short-term.

There are 12 ventilation machines in Dunedin, with plans to add another eight, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley confirmed that the staff cases of Covid-19 were connected to a staff member's wedding.

Last week, Silver Fern Farms had to shut their deer processing plant at Kennington in light of staff testing positive for Covid-19, connected to the Bluff cluster.

Chief Executive Simon Limmer said work at Kennington has been paused as a precaution, affecting 62 staff, given the potential for exposure due to close contact as it is small site which had close working conditions prior to restrictions coming in place.

The plant was expected to re-open on Wednesday.

Oyster Cove owner Ross Jackson confirmed the wedding was held in his restaurant on March 21 – before the lockdown was imposed.

He said none of the infected guests were from Bluff.