Coronavirus: How common are false negative Covid-19 tests?

Davena Shields' son Marshall, 24, has cerebral palsy and a severe lung condition and is now relying on his sister Shanelle and support workers while his mother is in isolation.

The mother of a high-needs son who waited more than a week for a coronavirus test says she was warned it could return a false negative.

Davena Shields' test did come back negative, so she is heeding her doctor's advice by staying holed up in her garage loft until after her symptoms disappear.

Experts say while false negative tests are uncommon, they can happen, particularly if patients are not tested early.

Associate Professor James Ussher of Otago University says false negative results are rare, but possible.

Otago University associate professor and immunologist James Ussher said there had been very few proven false negative cases, but "no tests are perfect".

"There will be people who are positive who test negative."

Davena Shields is in isolation above her garage after returning from Australia with possible coronavirus, but is struggling to get tested.

Timing was important, he said.

"We know that the highest sensitivity of testing is early in the course of the illness."

There had been reports of people with Covid-19 testing negative in the upper respiratory tract – the nose and throat – but positive in the lower respiratory system.

Davena Shields waited more than a week to be accepted for coronavirus testing despite meeting all the criteria. She got a negative result, but is taking it as false negative.

University of Otago Christchurch infection specialist Professor David Murdoch said the PCR – polymerase chain reaction – test was "absolutely state of the art".

The documented cases of false negatives could have been due to samples not being good enough.

"There might also be some particular stage in the illness where it is hard to detect it.

Professor David Murdoch says if you suspect your negative test result is wrong, it is safer to assume it is.

"If you're really suspicious and the test comes back negative, don't assume it's not."

Because Shields' son Marshall has high health needs – for which she is usually his full-time carer – she is not taking any risks.

She returned from Australia on March 21 and had suspected Covid-19 for about nine days before she was finally granted a test.

The doctor who did it was shocked she was made to wait so long, and told her they were "pretty sure" she had it, but warned the test could come back as false negative so advised her stay isolated until her symptoms passed, she said.

"They're saying if they don't test you early enough, results are more likely to be negative."

"I think that's the whole issue, they're not testing people quick enough."

Her test came back negative, and her doctor told her to get another test if her symptoms persisted.

She still had headaches, a sore throat, cough, and what felt like a sinus infection, so would contact her doctor if she was not better by the weekend.

Ussher said Covid-19 symptoms were "very non-specific", and similar to many other viruses.

People fitting the criteria should stay isolated for 14 days regardless of their test results.

He believed once a good antibody test had been developed for retrospective diagnosis, false negatives could be proven.

Murdoch said there was a race on among scientists to develop the best antibody test – which detects the body's response to the virus, usually taking several weeks, and after symptoms, to appear.

"Where they could be useful is with regards to finding out ... what proportion of people have been infected at any time in the recent past, including people not even aware they were unwell."

It would help inform policy and give the ability to decrease from alert level 4.

"That's all on the basis that a good test gets developed."