Coronavirus: Matamata-Piako Council tight-lipped on rate options

Matamata-Piako District councillors and staff gathered in an online chat forum Wednesday to discuss annual plan review.

Matamata-Piako District Council are continuing to leave locals in the dark about rate options in light of Covid-19.

On March 18 the Council released its proposed Annual Plan 2020/21 for public consultation, which included an average rate increase of 6.4 per cent.

Since the changing environment of the Covid-19 pandemic and local businesses signalling financial hardship, Council has begun to review the initial plan.

At a Council meeting via Youtube livestream, however, Council remained tight-lipped about what those changes might be.

READ MORE:

* Matamata-Piako Council email about rate increase creates local distress

* Coronavirus: Matamata cluster increases to 54 confirmed cases

* Coronavirus update: 82 new cases bringing total to 950

* An increase in rates likely to come for Matamata-Piako home owners

supplied Chief executive Don McLeod said Council are buying their time to make "considered and rational decisions" to maintain Council assets and support the community.

Chief executive Don McLeod said Council aren't just looking at changes from a financial level, but the immediate and long term consequences their choices will have on Council and the district.

"Whatever choices we make will be scrutinised quite carefully in terms of their sustainability and their ongoing affect," McLeod said.

"Whatever we guess now on what might occur with respect to our own business inevitably will be wrong, it's just a question of how wrong that is and we are trying to gather as much intelligence at present around different matters of the community."

He said Council are buying their time to make "considered and rational decisions" to maintain Council assets and support the community.

Mayor Ash Tanner said this is the time where Council must think through their choices carefully to find the best solution for everyone.

"I don't think we need to make knee-jerk reactions yet," Tanner said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Mayor Ash Tanner said now is not the time for "knee-jerk" reactions.

"We've got the time to think this through. I think we need to make sure we make the best decision with the best information so I think we need to workshop this stuff."

Public consultation on the annual plan ends on April 19, but Deputy mayor Neil Goodger said it should be extended.

"I don't think that's long enough with the changes that we are thinking about making," Goodger said.

"I know it's going to be tougher on maybe the staff, but the way things have changed and looking at some of the auditors comments consulting by digital is not enough.

"If we are going to make a change to our rates, like we are intending most likely to do and cutting or changing some of our services, we need to give people time to digest that and see if they are on board with that or not.

"I would like to push that date out further.. the last week in May."