Coronavirus: Face masks of the Covid-19 pandemic have changed the face of our nation

New Zealanders aren't used to wearing masks in public. Everyone has a different style.

You see them more and more; at the supermarket or the doctor's office, and on people wandering down the street in their bubbles.

Many are small, neat surgical masks, the disposable ones you can buy at a pharmacy. Sometimes they are big, industrial gas masks, as if the wearer is wandering the ruins of Chernobyl, not suburban New Zealand.

Others aren't masks at all, technically; they are bandanas, or Halloween costumes, or motorbike helmets. Some are homemade, using fabric stripped from old T-shirts or repurposed tea towels.

Unlike some parts of the world, where face coverings are commonly worn in public even during normal times, the face mask remains an uncomfortable innovation in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Should New Zealand follow other countries making face masks mandatory?

* Coronavirus: I made my own non-medical fabric face mask, but will I use it?

* Coronavirus: Experts warn face masks could be more harm than help

* Coronavirus: Should we all be wearing face masks?

* Coronavirus: How to make a fabric face mask during lockdown

* Coronavirus: Doctor launches #masks4all campaign to get Kiwis wearing masks

Stuff's photographers have found a patchwork of approaches to the face mask nationwide; some are scientifically sound, others are aesthetically striking; some are neither and some are both.

The patchwork approach comes amid ongoing global uncertainty about the usefulness of wearing masks to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In New Zealand, official guidance has stayed consistent throughout: The general public do not need to wear face masks, unless they are symptomatic or with someone who is, the Ministry of Health says.

It is following the advice of the World Health Organisation, which continues to warn against healthy people wearing face masks. In its most recent update, it said: "[T]here is currently no evidence that wearing a mask (whether medical or other types) by healthy persons in the wider community setting, including universal community masking, can prevent them from infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19."

But other public health agencies have taken more favourable positions on face masks.

Namely, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, which changed its advice last week to recommend the general public should consider wearing non-medical cloth masks.

That two of the world's major public health agencies have conflicting advice shows the considerable uncertainty around the issue. While some countries continue to recommend the general public don't wear masks, others require them to, under penalty of fines.

Some countries, particularly in east Asia, have broader cultural acceptance of masks; not to protect the person wearing it, but as an act of public solidarity in trying to reduce the spread of disease.

In mainland China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, masks were distributed to the public by their respective governments as the Covid-19 outbreak began, and are worn as a matter of everyday life.

In Hong Kong - where masks have become particularly common since the 2003 Sars outbreak, which killed hundreds of people - newspapers have criticised Westerners for not wearing masks in respective front page stories.

The mask debate, scientifically speaking, centres largely on one question: To what extent does the coronavirus spread through larger droplets, and to what extent does it spread through smaller aerosols?

Droplets are spread through sneezing and coughing, and have limited capacity to move long distances because they are heavier and fall to the ground. This is the logic underpinning the requirement for people to stay 2m apart.

Aerosols are smaller particles - in this case, less than five micrometres in diameter - that hang in the air. Someone who is sick could release aerosols contaminated with the virus by simply talking or breathing, causing the particles to drift in a small space, landing on someone else minutes or even hours later.

It is generally thought the primary means of coronavirus transmission is through larger droplets, but scientists have differing views on the risk of airborne transmission.

One study, in particular, seemed to motivate the new advice from the United States: Under controlled laboratory conditions, aerosol particles containing the virus could linger in the air for three hours.

Several published studies have also shown the virus can spread from people without symptoms, or shortly before they develop symptoms. In that case, masks may be helpful in a situation where someone is sick without knowing it.

There are some downsides to wearing masks, particularly among a population not used to wearing them.

"I've been reluctant to recommend everybody wear a mask, partly because we need them to be available for everyone who needs to wear them because they're more at risk, but also because people are not used to wearing a mask," microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said late last week.

Masks, like any other surface, can contain the virus. They need to be disinfected regularly, and people should avoid touching them: "You have to put them on in a specific way to ensure you don't contaminate them," Wiles said.

If done correctly, however, masks can provide some benefit.

"If used properly, a face mask can protect the wearer from infectious droplets contained in the coughs and sneezes of infected people," said Dr Ayesha Verrall, an infectious diseases specialist.

"They are totally ineffective if not worn correctly. So if this is part of the public health response, there needs to be education on how to use them."

Despite the recommendation the general public do not wear masks, Stuff's photographers have found plenty in the wild, all over the country.

Standard surgeon masks - spartan and bare, clinical white or pale blue in colour - were common, likely reflecting their easy availability.

These masks are typically used by surgeons to protect against splashes of fluid from patients, as well as protecting the patient from any virus the surgeon may have. They are cheap, disposable, and easy to wear.

The effectiveness of surgical masks in combating Covid-19, at least among the general public, is not well supported. A recent study from South Korea found surgical masks were ineffective in blocking the virus from a coughing patient; the research did not test, however, whether they could block the virus from people without symptoms.

Some were wearing what are sometimes called N95 respirators, designed to fit tightly on the face and filter airborne particles.

These are typically reserved for frontline healthcare workers, given a global shortage: New Zealand, however, manufactures its own domestic supply of these respirators from a factory in Whanganui. Based on multiple studies, N95 masks are generally thought to be the most effective masks, when worn properly.

Then, of course, there are the improvised solutions: The face-shields, the helmets, the hand-sewn cloth masks, the Spiderman costume.

While New Zealand has seemingly avoided the critical mask shortages seen overseas, it has, like others, developed its own sometimes dubious market.

There are many thousands of masks for sale on Trade Me, from basic surgical masks and N95 respirators, to masks with elaborate patterns, or with sturdy, militaristic filters.

Some face masks are designed for children, featuring Disney characters.

STUFF New Zealanders are adopting many different styles for face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand clothing manufacturer Cactus Outdoor is now making wool masks; Annah Stretton has re-purposed its Waikato manufacturing plant to make cotton face masks.

Some of the online sellers, particularly on Trade Me, have no apparent history of selling medical supplies. One trader based in Christchurch was selling 200 boxes of surgical face masks for $10,000. Their previous listings were primarily for phone cases.

Another seller, based in Auckland, was selling around 7000 surgical masks across numerous listings; their previous listings were predominantly for second-hand cars.

There are few barriers to ineffective, or even fraudulent, masks from being sold; they do not require pre-approval, and only have to be registered on a national database.

"We remain alert to international trends relating to the supply of counterfeit or defective personal protective equipment including masks, and are monitoring this closely," said Bruce Berry, investigations manager at Customs.

"While there is a high demand for items such as N95 masks, the public is urged to be aware of opportunists, in New Zealand or overseas, who may be trying to sell products online under false pretence to make money."

While masks can be sold immediately upon being imported, action can be taken if a product already being sold is deemed to be defective.

"Although a mask may not need to have been pre-market assessed and approved in New Zealand before being supplied, there are post-market provisions in the Medicines Act 1981 to take action should a mask be faulty or unacceptable in some way," said Derek Fitzgerald, compliance management manager at Medsafe, which regulates medical products.

"Medsafe is in discussions with Trade Me regarding the legal requirements for the sale of face masks and the issues that could arise should face masks be supplied by persons or organisations not operating as suppliers of health care products."

Will we see facemasks become commonly worn in New Zealand?

The Ministry of Health has not changed its advice, but says it is watching overseas developments closely, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday.

A major difference is the lack of community transmission in New Zealand, meaning those who are infected either contracted the virus overseas, or from someone they had direct contact with who did.

Masks would be more effective if the virus was spreading silently through the community, which is unlikely to be happening, given the sharp increase in testing and globally low hospitalisation rates.

If it does happen, it is vital that masks are worn correctly, following expert guidance - whether that cloth mask is a bandana, a vacuum cleaner bag, or whatever else Kiwis get their hands on.