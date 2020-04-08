Coronavirus: How 'beautiful' Bluff wedding became major Covid-19 cluster

Covid-19 daily briefing on April 8, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

A "beautiful wedding'" has become synonymous with one of the country's largest clusters of coronavirus.

An Otago woman, who Stuff has agreed not to name, was one of 70 guests who attended a wedding reception held Oyster Cove Restaurant, in Bluff, on March 21.

"It was a wonderful weekend. It was a beautiful, beautiful wedding," she said.

Olivia Bauso/Unsplash As of Wednesday, 81 people connected to a wedding in Bluff have Covid-19. (File photo).

But as New Zealand entered a nationwide lockdown days later, many of those guests had already been struck ill, as well as the bride and groom. As of Wednesday, 81 people connected to the event have Covid-19.

Of the woman's wedding group – her husband's side of the family, including friends – 21 of the 23 tested positive.

ROBYN EDIE/STUFF Oyster Cove restaurant at Stirling Point in Bluff, was the venue of a wedding held on March 21, before the nationwide lockdown came in.

But two other women – her daughter and her teenage niece – are virus-free and self-isolating at another property.

Many of the guests, who were predominantly from other parts of the country, have also been affected.

Rebecca Moore/Stuff Oyster Cove Restaurant manager Ross Jackson was hesitant to host the event, but at the time events of fewer than 100 people were allowed.

"We went thinking we were completely and utterly safe, unfortunately, someone flew down with the virus.

"That's not our fault, it is not their fault ... it is just what it was."

The number attributed to the Bluff wedding cluster, since coded as an unnamed Southland-based "event" by Ministry of Health officials, has now surpassed the guest list.

John Hawkins/Stuff A sign at the entrance to Bluff. The Southland town was the venue for a wedding now linked to a Covid-19 cluster.

With 81 confirmed cases, it sits just behind the Auckland's Marist College cluster, which has 84.

'WE HAD NO IDEA'

The woman's husband went to work on the Tuesday after the wedding, but came home after feeling unwell.

The next morning – hours before the nationwide lockdown came into force – the couple were still unaware that anyone at the wedding had Covid-19.

"We had no idea, even a hint that anything was wrong."

But that afternoon a case was confirmed and her husband, who has an auto-immune disease, began to feel worse. He was tested immediately.

"By Friday we knew we were toast because the tests were all coming back positive."

It was very stressful for the family, knowing those that they had contact with may now have coronavirus, she said.

"That was the worst thing."

Some of her husband's workmates became infected.

NO CONTACT WITH INFECTED GUEST

The woman did not recall anyone being ill at the wedding, with no guests coming from overseas.

She had no interaction with the man first diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Was it door handles, was it hand rails ... who knows?"

The venue and the guests had taken precautions, including the use of hand sanitisers, but all to no avail.

She was surprised how long it took the cluster to be officially reported via the Ministry of Health and Southern DHB.

The Southern DHB, which has the highest number of cases in New Zealand with 195, said decisions around reporting cases as clusters were made by the Ministry of Health.

"However, it does not impact on the actual work that is initiated by Southern DHB's public health team from the moment a case is confirmed – to make contact with all confirmed cases, trace their contacts and ask them to self-isolate."

It was a week into the lockdown when the Bluff cluster was first named and identified with eight cases. The woman knew of up to 20.

Seven were from her household, and another close by.

"I found that a bit disturbing, because I wanted the message out there and for people to take this seriously."

She could not fault the medical care and support they received, including regular checks on family members from health authorities.

"We have been very well supported."

'A VERY LONG FORTNIGHT'

Her sister-in law, who tested positive, was able to go for a two-hour run the day before her results came back, and "hasn't felt unwell since".

However, another elderly relative had recently become very unwell, and was admitted to hospital this week.

"It has been a very long fortnight."

She struggled with her friends going to the supermarket every day during lockdown, given "how infectious this nasty little beastie is".

"Just stay at home.

"If we don't shut this down quickly, it means we are all going to be in isolation for longer."

She was concerned people were too complacent about the virus, and it could easily rip through a family, as it did in their case.

The family had stayed connected via a joint chat group and there "had been a lot of laughs".

The woman, who became ill on the Friday after the wedding, said her own symptoms were like a "very bad flu", that she had been slow to recover from.

"I had difficulties with some of my tasks, it was like the feeling of concussion."