Coronavirus: Council pumps millions into regional economy to recover post lockdown

Under the stewardship of Marlborough Mayor John Leggett, council would increase its focus on capital expenditure projects to push the economy forward in the post lockdown period.

More than $60 million will be pumped into the local economy by a council over a period of few years to combat the effects caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said council was increasing its focus on capital expenditure projects to ensure the economy was moving forward after the lockdown period was over.

For the next three years, Marlborough District Council will put millions of dollars towards the regional projects, including the completion of projects budgeted for in 2019.

"For 2020 and 2021 we will finance over $60m of capital expenditure, with similar amounts over each of the next three years," Leggett said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The site in Blenheim has been demolished to build a New Blenheim Library/Art Gallery. It is expected to cost about $19.5 million.

"There are also some big projects and several smaller ones budgeted in 2019 and 2020 going out to tender in the next few months, totalling close to $40m.

"These projects are all budgeted for and have no impact on rates," he said.

Two of the big projects set to start this year is an upgrade to Blenheim's sewerage and a new building in Blenheim that will house the District Library and the Art Gallery. Both projects are expected to cost about $42.9m and $19.5m each.

Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said the council has already started to plan for the economic recovery and were working with other organisations locally and nationally.

"Planning is already under way to assist our region's economic recovery post Covid-19.

"We're working in close co-operation with central government, iwi, Marlborough business and employers groups, and we want to make sure we have the regional data and information we need to make the best decisions for the long term for Marlborough.

"An economic action group will be formed this week and inform and consult a wider Industry Advisory Group on its actions," Wheeler said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler, left, and Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

"Along with the Chamber of Commerce and Business Trust Marlborough we'll be ensuring that Marlborough businesses get all the government assistance they deserve," Wheeler said.

Council strategic planning and economic development manager Neil Henry said the Economy Action Group is the proposed group to lead the economy section of the recovery plan.

"Membership will be confirmed over the next week or so," Henry said.

The cost of the capital projects that are expected to be completed by 2024 are:

District Library/Art Gallery, Blenheim: $19.5m.

Reserves, including completion of Lansdowne Park Sports Hub and sand-based surface $6m.

Roading renewals and minor improvements – including sealed road resurfacing, seal widening, intersection improvements, bridge renewals, jetty replacement: $33.3m.

Flood Protection, including stop banks and drains improvements: $16.4m.

Riverlands sewer treatment plant $23.4m.

Picton sewerage including pipeline (Waikawa), pump station and treatment plant upgrades $14m.

Havelock sewerage treatment plant $7.4m.

Blenheim sewerage including pipeline and pump station upgrades $42.9m

Blenheim stormwater including Redwood Street, Muller Road and Murphys Creek $11m.

Havelock water treatment plant and reservoir $6.4m.

Picton water including Essons Treatment Plant, Speeds pipeline and metering $10.3m.

Renwick water treatment plant $8.9m.

Riverlands water treatment plant $7.1m.

Solid Waste additional stages for the Bluegums landfill $12.6m.

Flaxbourne Irrigation Scheme $14.2m.