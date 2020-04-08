Coronavirus: Wanaka medical staff perform Covid-19 version of Lorde's Royals

Wanaka-based Dr Fiona MacLean and primary care assistant Zivvy Zivkovich-Rankin perform the Covid-19 version of Lorde's Royals.

Busy medical staff in Wanaka have found time to write, perform and post their own coronavirus safety video.

Based on Lorde's debut single Royals, it features Aspiring Medical Centre primary care assistant Zivvy Zivkovich-Rankin and backing singer Dr Fiona MacLean.

"We dress normal (normal) ... We all dressed in our scrubs, This new virus just ain't for us. We crave to stop this crazy bug," the pair croon.

Performed while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), the video was made at the start of a shift so no PPE was wasted, the video states.

Aspiring Medical Centre general manager Caroline Stark said the idea for the video followed a nursing staff dance-off, held as light relief through a challenging time.

Zivkovich-Rankin and MacLean both had definite musical talent and there was a possibility they could abandon their medical careers to chase fame in the spotlight, she said.

"But I hope not."

The video was meant to be shared only internally but was put on YouTube because the file was too large to email.

"All staff members have found it really positive and a bit of a laugh at a challenging time."

The medical centre remained fully staffed and was a designated Covid-19 testing centre, Stark said.