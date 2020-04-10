Coronavirus: Demand for food parcels jumps by 400 per cnet as food banks shut doors

NZ's largest indoor stadium has been transformed into a food bank to help feed thousands of households going hungry during the lockdown.





As other charities close up under lock down, the remaining food banks are feeding more people than ever.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said the Mission had made contact with most food banks in the Wellington region and it appeared only about half were operating, most at a reduced capacity.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Demand for food parcels at some Wellington and Wairarapa food charities has increased fourfold after many food banks closed their doors, unable to operated under alert level 4 food guidelines.

This had left the surviving food banks picking up the slack. Edridge said the Mission's food parcel output had increased by more than 400 per cent from 80 food bags in a typical week to 329 last week.

Getting the food was not a problem but the mission was struggling to find enough people to help distribute parcels - which were being delivered as far away as Upper Hutt and Ōtaki.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said between 40 and 50 per cent of the regions food charities were still operating following alert level 4 measures came into place.

Food rescue operation Kaibosh usually supplies 92 food banks and community organisations around the Wellington region. But general manager Matt Dagger said since lockdown began this had dropped to 32.

He said both charities and recipients of food parcels were doing it tough.



Edridge said many charities were working at a reduced capacity or had had to shut because of their reliance on an aging volunteer pool, that were more at risk of severe illness or death from coronavirus.



Lower Hutt charity the Common Unity Project has doubled its output of meals for those in need to 400 a day in recent weeks, picking up the slack from other charities forced to close.



Founder Julia Milne said access to nourishment for the most vulnerable was becoming even harder.

Neither Common Unity nor the Wellington City Mission were using volunteers to package or deliver food, instead relying on staff.

POOL VISION New Zealand's number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reached 1210 on Wednesday.

In Wairarapa, demand for parcels from the Masterton Food Bank had increased only slightly but the organisation was still struggling without its usual volunteers.

Co-ordinator Lyn Tankersley and her husband Hayden McGrail put together 141 food parcels by themselves last week, about 20 more than usual but with any volunteers to help.

Ross Giblin Kaibosh general manager Matt Dagger say the number of organisations the food rescue organisation supplies has dropped from 92 to 35 in the Wellington region.

Food charities in the lower North Island are not alone in experiencing high demand with an emergency coronavirus food distribution service in Auckland having a taken more than 1000 calls in its first day of operations last week.

*Anyone needing assistance can call the Wellington City Mission on 0800 245 0900, Monday to Friday 8:30am-4pm.

To donate visit wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/donate-now/

For assistance from the Common Unity Project call 04 260 3343, Tuesday to Saturday, 9am-2:30pm.

To donate visit www.commonunityproject.org.nz/.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Common Unity Project staff assemble food parcels before Alert Level 4 measures were put in place. Pictured are Common Unity founder Julia Milne (far right) and (from left) Hannah Zwartz, Kumar Kumaresharan and Bonny Marks.

To donate to or seek help from the Masterton Food Bank call (06) 370 8034.