Coronavirus: Where are New Zealand's Covid-19 cases?

The growth rate of new coronavirus cases appears to be flattening off, but in some parts of the country the virus has barely registered.

Three quarters of cases have been detected in six District Health Boards (DHBs) – Southern, Waikato, Canterbury, Auckland, Waitemata and Counties-Manukau (there are 20 DHBs in total). These six account for 60 per cent of the population.

Less urban and more sparsely populated DHBs such as Northland, Whanganui, West Coast, Lakes and Tairāwhiti have had relatively few detected cases, in terms of total cases and on a per capita basis. Rates of testing have not been the same in all parts of the country, so it's possible the disease is more widespread.

Although some DHBs have small case numbers, the virus is still present in all of them. And without adherence to lockdown rules it can spread rapidly from just one undetected case.

The Southern DHB – which encompasses Otago and Southland – has seen the most cases with 195. Southern also has the highest rate of cases per capita, with 5.7 cases per 10,000 people.

Eighty-one of Southern's cases are linked to a cluster resulting from a wedding in Bluff on March 21.

All DHBs are seeing numbers of new cases trending in the same direction.

Waitematā registered a spike in cases on Wednesday with 11, after just one new case was announced on Tuesday. Aside from Waitematā and Northland with two new cases, every other DHB registered fewer new cases on Wednesday than it did on Tuesday – or no new cases.