Coronavirus: Tougher border quarantine to stop Covid-19 entering NZ to be announced imminently

A mandatory two-week quarantine of all Kiwis returning to New Zealand will be announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday.

There have been growing calls for the stricter border measure, with academics monitoring the Government's response to the coronavirus crisis saying tougher quarantine was needed to outright stop the virus entering New Zealand.

Stuff understands the new quarantine arrangement will be announced by Ardern on Thursday afternoon.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walking into an earlier press conference on the Covid-19 response. (file photo)

Ardern has in recent days said a mandatory quarantine would resemble that used for Kiwis that returned from the virus' original epicentre, Wuhan, China, earlier this year.

The returnees were compelled to stay at the Whangaparāoa military base for two weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told Stuff the quarantine arrangements would be announced on Thursday.

"We're bringing people home in circumstances where the transmission of Covid-19 has been in the main coming from travellers.

"So despite that we're allowing people to come home expecting them to observe the rules and not in any way imperil the health fo New Zealanders."

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Air New Zealand aircraft with their engines covered, parked up at Auckland Airport. New Zealand is now in lockdown, and the coronavirus crisis sweeping the world has few planes in the sky.

The military may be asked to assist with ensuring returning Kiwis stay in quarantine, Peters said.

More than 1000 people have been quarantined in hotels under the existing quarantine settings.

Kiwis who enter the border are quarantined if they have symptoms, or if they have insufficient plans to travel to their home for self-isolation.

There have been concerns this measure was not strict enough, with those quarantined able to visit supermarkets, and the police initially slow to check the returnees who travelled home were self-isolating.