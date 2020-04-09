Coronavirus: Online alcohol sales soar during the Covid-19 lockdown

Whanganui iwi are calling for a ban on the online sale of alcohol during lockdown out of fears it will cause a spike in family violence.

The demand for alcohol - beer, wine and spirits - appears to have skyrocketed during the coronavirus lockdown.

While it was difficult to get an exact figure on the increase in sales at certain stores - both Countdown and Foodstuffs wouldn't divulge that information - independent liquor stores have reported massive demand.

Liquor Mart had halted online operations due to the "sudden surge in online orders", according to a notice on its website. Similarly, several other online liquor outlets notified customers of wait times in deliveries due to increased demand.

There were limitations on orders - three items per transaction from online liquor stores, four alcoholic beverages per transaction at Countdown stores. But such measures didn't go far enough, according to Doug Sellman, a professor of psychiatry and addiction medicine from the National Addiction Centre.

"Limiting the access would be an excellent move by the government, for instance limiting sales to alcohol <4 per cent, limiting sales to perhaps 16 standard drinks per customer."

To put that into perspective, a 1 litre bottle of Jameson Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey, which is listed for purchase on Glengarry, has an alcohol limit of 40 per cent and includes 32 standard drinks.

In lockdown, which Sellman described as a stressful situation, people were more likely to search for comforting habits.

"For many people this comfort comes in the form of ingesting substances, including alcohol, junk food, cigarettes and other drugs," he explained.

Kiwis' ability to purchase large quantities of alcohol - for example, three 1L bottles of whiskey per transaction - could create harmful home environments during lockdown.

"People who are able to secure a large supply of alcohol and then consume it in this stressful situation will be a significant risk of causing themselves (personal injury) and the people around them (violence and potential Coronavirus spread) considerable harm."

Iwi leader Ken Mair said there were "no ifs or buts" about whether or not alcohol should be sold online and delivered.

"We're appalled actually, that these alcohol shops are able to do this.

"Any Tom, Dick and Harry can buy this alcohol and normally it's those that are most vulnerable within our community."

He said alcohol played a "critical" role in family violence and had done so within the Māori community for a while. He called the government's decision to allow its sale without thinking about the impact it on Māori communities "deeply worrying".

In Canterbury, family violence had increased by more than 20 per cent since the start of lockdown. There was around one reported incident every half hour.

Sellman explained that alcohol was an "aggressigenic drug" that directly increased feelings of anger towards others, which could lead to violence. He said there was a petition being put forward to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to ban online alcohol sales to help children in lockdown bubbles with heavy drinkers.

But Jackie Clark, founder of The Aunties, a support service for women who experienced violent relationships, thought although alcohol was linked, family or domestic violence wouldn't stop if it was banned.

"[Alcohol is] definitely linked, all these things are exacerbating factors, but it happens regardless of that. It very much happens regardless of that."

Women's Refuge chief executive Ang Jury told Newshub only a week into lockdown that a number of refuge centres were at peak capacity. But the government prepared for this.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced a $27 million package for NGOs and community groups at the end of March. In a press release, she said self-isolation meant the risk of family violence increased, so the government was making sure family and sexual violence services remained open for those in need.

But Mair thought the package and the decision to allow online alcohol sales didn't align.

"[It's] inconsistent, hypocritical for the government, on one hand, to hand out all this resource, millions of dollars to help support whanau on the ground in regard to this serious situation ... and on the other hand, opening up the ability for whanau, communities to access in bulk, online alcohol."

Clark said focus needed to go on areas that weren't seeking help or reporting abuse and violence. The at-risk areas that had no call outs were of greater concern, she thought.

"Why aren't we looking ... where there aren't police call outs, what's happening over there?"

Clark said it was important for people to know that even though lockdown was still in place, help was always available.

"We're in a pandemic, we're in lockdown, but it's okay, you don't have to be there, you deserve some peace in your life," she explained.

Sellman said the same went for people struggling with alcohol addiction. Under the government's regulations, detoxification services are considered essential

The Ministry of Health, Glengarry, and Liquor Mart were contacted for comment.

WHERE VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CAN GET HELP

Women's Refuge (For women and children) - 0800 733 843.

Shine (For men and women) - free call 0508-744-633 between 9am and 11pm.

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for mental health support from a trained counsellor

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

WHERE TO GET HELP FOR ALCOHOL, DRUG AND GAMBLING PROBLEMS

Alcohol Drug Helpline - 0800 787 797

Alcoholics Anonymous - 0800 229 6757

Alcohol Anonymous family group - 0508 425 2666

Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 655 or text 8006.

If it is an emergency or you, or someone you know, is at risk call 111.