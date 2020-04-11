Coronavirus: Are we a totalitarian state full of snitches?

OPINION: This is a Government Covid-19 announcement.

"Be kind but not too kind. Sometimes you need to be cruel to be kind. We need to make examples of people who flout the rules. People like Health Minister David Clark for instance. He needs to be taught a lesson and publicly humiliated to show what we do with miscreants at this difficult time. His career is finished but we will overlook his transgression until he outlives his usefulness. Then he will be lynched, sorry, sacked, and drummed out of politics. Make no mistake. He is a bad boy and bad boys will be punished very severely."

Of course the above announcement is fictitious, in case anyone is wondering, but it almost makes sense in these censorious times.

Am I the only person feeling sorry for Clark? If you listen to political commentators, you would think he thoroughly deserves to be a dead man walking (in a political career sense). Many New Zealanders, myself included, would have wondered if that reaction was completely over the top.

I get that he is supposed to be leading by example. He should have been smarter, but do his transgressions really have to end his career in politics. Couldn't we cut the guy some slack?

I don't know Clark from a bar of soap and have no idea if he is a great health minister or not. But if he is, surely he is someone we can ill afford to lose at any time, not just in a public health emergency. Let's face it, public health is always in a state of crisis.

What exactly did Clark do wrong? On the third day of the breakdown he took his three kids for a drive to a beach 20kms away from his home. He also drove to a mountainbike trail about two kilometres from his home and went for a ride.

The first point to make in Clark's defence is that everyone, including the rule setters, were feeling their way in the initial period of the lockdown when Clark sinned. It seemed that mostly common sense was allowed to prevail. Exercise and recreation were OK as long as you kept in your bubble and didn't mix and mingle.

Clark was working from home, no doubt on the phone 12 hours a day and making difficult decisions. In what should have been his shining hour, his boss was taking the reins. He would have been conscious of the need to de-stress through exercise and also spend some time with his children.

He wasn't sick and neither were his children and as long as they stayed in their bubble the risk of spreading Covid-19 was almost non-existent.

And that really is the point. Instead of allowing people the basic freedom to recreate and exercise, as long as the risk of spread is not measurably increased, the Government has come up with a blanket ban on anything that resembles of bit of fun outside the confines of your home.

Surfing, swimming, fishing and mountain-biking are all big no-nos even if the mainly solitary activities carry virtually zero risk of spreading Covid-19.

One of the arguments is that we don't want to divert emergency services to people having accidents. As I write, we have 12 people in hospital with Covid-19 complications. I have a friend in a big hospital emergency department who recently did a 10-hour shift and dealt with only two patients. Health practices are in dire straits due to lack of clients and surgeons are twiddling their thumbs. Apart from a few, our "hero" health workers are not exactly stretched.

Yes, the draconian lockdown seems to be working and Amen to that. But we don't know if allowing people a bit more leeway, quarantining the old and vulnerable, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding congregations of people might have been just as effective.

I don't like the way we've become a "nation of narks" as my fellow columnist Thomas Coughlan put it. Special snitch lines have been quickly overloaded and many people seem to relish the opportunity to dob in their fellows. The level of self-righteousness is worrying.

I felt for Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga,​ who had to make a grovelling apology on social media for picking up a ball and throwing it to his fellow Crusaders, who were training in the same park. He had been spotted by an eagle-eyed witness.

"It doesn't excuse the fact that there were two other bubbles that were passing around the ball together and it doesn't excuse the fact that I can be better and a better role model in telling the boys that 'Hey look, you guys are done. You should head home now'. And I am sorry for that," Richie posted. Your sins are forgiven, Richie.

Last Thursday, North Canterbury man Clint Hoeben​ took his daughter out for a bike ride to show her how to change gears. A van smashed into them, killing Hoeben and injuring his daughter.

Social media was full of condemnation. For Hoeben being out in the first place.

At least we are not as bad as South Africa where police have dusted off the sjambok – a brutal, metre-long whip banned in 1989 – to keep people indoors. Or Kenya, where police beat people who are out on the street.

Just to be clear, I'm not advocating doing anything this Easter other than staying at home. But do we really have to turn into a totalitarian state full of judgmental snitches in a crisis like this. Maybe we do.