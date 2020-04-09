Coronvirus: Winston Peters says the election should be delayed due to Covid-19

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says the September election should be delayed. (file photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters wants to delay the 2020 general election to allow for the country's response to coronavirus.

Peters told Stuff the election should be delayed until November 21, as politicians required sufficient time to doorknock constituents in order for an "opent and transparent" election to be held.

The health system would also be overwhelmed by both the response to coronavirus and the usual winter ailments - such as influenza - in the months leading up to a September election, he said.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says he wanted a November 21 election, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided it should be held on September 19.

"One of the critical components of that is the ability to talk to constituents to, dare I say it, doorknock, go to public meetings," Peters said.

"The chance for that being more likely is far more in November than it is in September."

Peters said he could not say when any decision might be reached, but the possibility of changing the election date was now being discussed publicly.

NZ First had initially sought for a November 21 election, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided the election should be on September 19, he said.

Peters said his preference was always for a "summer election", rather than having shifting election dates.

The latest an election could be held under the country's constitutional timeframe was December 12, he said.

National Party campaign chair, Paula Bennett, has also suggested to RNZ the September election might be unrealistic given the coronavirus crisis.