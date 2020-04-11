Coronavirus: Dozens of complaints to Human Rights Commission about Covid-19 racism

A woman in her 90s is New Zealand's second victim of Covid-19, Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, announced on Friday.

Asians being harassed in person, online, and not receiving equal treatment as others are just some of the complaints the Human Rights Commission has received during the coronavirus pandemic.

A courier even signed for an Asian customer's parcel as "Covid-19".

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) said it had received 113 complaints and inquiries related to Covid-19, with 34 complaints race-related.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said he had been hearing on a more regular basis, reports of racism, harassment or bullying towards Asian New Zealanders.

A number of New Zealanders of Asian descent have reported racism towards them since coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, China late last year.

"Unfortunately, I am hearing on a more regular basis, reports of racism, harassment or bullying towards Asian New Zealanders," Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said.

Supplied The Human Rights Commission issued a two-step guide to Covid-19.

Since January, Foon said his consistent comment had been for Kiwis to be kind and not let anxieties and fears turn into racism or xenophobia.

He believed the HRC's messages were working but stressful situations and "extraordinary" circumstances could reveal racism that already existed.

Complaints received by the HRC included Asian individuals feeling singled out or abused in shops and healthcare environments by both staff and the public.

Others said there was unequal treatment for Asian students in education institutions and others were being bullied online.

The commission also received a complaint about a courier signing for an Asian customer's parcel as "Covid-19", while another person said they believed their foreign national status was a contributing factor to being made redundant.

Foon said it has been "great" to hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tell the public to be kind but leaders also needed to tell people not to be racist.

"It's not a given unfortunately," he said.

"New Zealanders of all backgrounds can and must do better. Just as we are flattening the curve for Covid-19, we must also flatten and smash racism and xenophobia. We are all in this together, let's not turn on each other."

A resident of Auckland's Blockhouse Bay said she had experienced racism first-hand while leaving the supermarket recently.

The New Zealand-born Chinese woman said a Pākeha woman pulled her shirt up over her face as they walked past each other from a distance.

"I gave her the benefit of the doubt and thought to myself, 'oh, perhaps she's seeing other people with masks on and wishing she had one too'," the woman said.

"I told myself not to look back. But I did.

"She had pulled her shirt back down off her face as soon as I had passed her and did not re-cover her face as other Pākeha shoppers moved past her in much closer proximity."

The woman said racism is always an uncomfortable topic but she wanted to share her experience as the women had "really ruined my day with such a thoughtless, small action".

"It was humiliating and hurt me more than I thought it would," she said.

In the early stages of the virus affecting New Zealand, Auckland lawyer Alex Lee said a woman held her breath while in a lift with him and his mother until they got out.

He said her actions were because of a lack of understanding about the virus.

Foon said he encouraged people to report all incidents of racism, discrimination or bullying to either the police or the HRC by emailing infoline@hrc.co.nz.