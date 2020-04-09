Coronavirus: More than 20,000 benefit applications during first week of Covid-19 lockdown

More than 20,000 benefit applications were filed during the first week of lockdown, as the number of people out of work surged.

The huge number of applications, revealed amid testy exchanges at Parliament's epidemic response select committee, comes as the latest benefit figures show an increase of 5700 people out of work before the lockdown even began.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni, fronting the committee of MPs, said the Ministry of Social Development received 22,000 applications for benefit payments in the first week of lockdown, though some were duplicate applications.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Flight Centre is one of many businesses that have announced redundancies. (file photo)

"You can expect an increase, that's for sure," Sepuloni said about the number of benefits being paid.

READ MORE

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Live: Ministers front epidemic committee

* Coronavirus: MSD swamped, as job losses mount

* Unemployment to hit double digits

* Job losses predicted across all sectors

The majority of these applications were for the jobseeker benefit, paid to people who are unemployed.

CLAIRE EASTHAM-FARRELLY/RNZ Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says there will be more people needing benefit payments. (file photo)

Sepuloni said weekly updates on benefit numbers would be provided from next week. Such information is usually released quarterly.

But National MPs were unhappy with the available information, demanding that Sepuloni and her ministry release the projections on job losses that were being used to make decisions.

National party leader Simon Bridges, also chair of the committee, asked: "Why should I wait when I know you have them?"

DOM THOMAS/RNZ National Party leader Simon Bridges wants to see the Government's projections on welfare numbers. (file photo)

Sepuloni said it was not in the public interest to put out "vague information."

The Ministry of Social Development figures released on Thursday showed 5766 extra people were out of work and granted the jobseeker benefit in March, as the coronavirus crisis began to bite.

There were 151,745 people on the jobseeker benefit, an increase of 20,025 compared to the year before.

This increase made up the bulk of the 8.2 per cent rise in the total number of people on working age benefits, which increased by 23,545 people to 309,995.

The rise in benefits being needed followed a small decline in the number of people receiving the such payments in February.

Some medium-sized firms have announced a string of redundancies since the latest figures were collated.

Magazine publisher Bauer made 237 people redundant on April 2 and the Flight Centre has since announced that it would temporarily stand down 300 staff after previously making 250 staff redundant.

Private education provider Aspire2 International is believed to be preparing to axe 125 staff.

Westpac forecast on March 27 that 200,000 jobs would be lost in New Zealand as a result of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently released data from the Government shows that 42 per cent of workers are receiving some help from the massive wage subsidy.