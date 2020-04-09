Coronavirus: boss calls out 'hearsay chatter' about Christchurch Hospital worker with probable Covid-19

A Canterbury health boss has chastised staff for spreading false information about a colleague deemed a probable coronavirus case.

Last weekend it emerged a Christchurch Hospital worker, understood to be a nurse, had come into contact with a positive Covid-19 case outside the hospital.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF A ward at Christchurch Hospital was closed to new admissions as a precaution after the worker was deemed a probable case.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) closed ward 28 to new admissions, and a further 12 staff who had close contact with the worker went into isolation.

In his weekly update, CDHB chief executive David Meates said: "I am aware of some chatter about the case and I want to call a halt to it. It's not okay."

The staff member went to work not knowing they were infected with Covid-19 and they were unaware a close contact would later be identified as a confirmed case, he said.

Asked to clarify what chatter he was referring to, Meates said staff had been sharing "misinformation and hearsay" about the staff member.

"It could be any of us in this situation and I expect everyone to be professional. I am sure that we will have other staff affected as Covid-19 spreads and, just as we work hard to protect the privacy of our patients, I implore our staff to remember our values and show care and respect for our staff member."

On Wednesday, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 64 medical workers around New Zealand had so far contracted Covid-19.

A probable case is where a person has a negative laboratory result, but their clinician deems them a probable case because of their exposure history and symptoms.