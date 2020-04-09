Coronavirus: Government announces mandatory border quarantine for all returning Kiwis

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced mandatory quarantining at the border for Kiwis returning home.

A mandatory quarantine at the border will be imposed to stop coronavirus spreading from new arrivals.

The Government is also stepping up contact tracing and is in talks with the Singaporean Government about using its Bluetooth-based app.

The strict two-week quarantine of all Kiwis returning to New Zealand will take effect from 11.59pm on Thursday and will see Kiwis housed in 18 hotels while quarantined.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the measures at her daily briefing on Thursday.

She signalled the move earlier this week and said the Government was considering advice but the Government has come under pressure for not moving faster on the issue.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Police at Nelson Airport to meet a special Air New Zealand flight from Auckland carrying passengers who had recently arrived in New Zealand from overseas, and had been in self-isolation in Auckland hotels.

It's understood that sorting out hotel capacity was one of the reasons for the delay.

A network of up to 18 hotels would be used to implement this approach, of which one to two will be specifically set aside for those under strict quarantine conditions.

In order to get the measure up and running immediately, the Government would be paying for the rooms.

It would be based on the quarantine model used at Whangaparāoa military base.

National leader Simon Bridges said the decision was a good one - and one his party had been pushing for.

"I'm really proud of National and the tens of thousands of New Zealanders who have spoken up on this," he said.

It comes as Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 29 new cases - 23 are new confirmed cases and six are probable.

This brings New Zealand's Covid-19 total to 1239.

While 317 people have recovered, there are 14 people in the hospital and four are in ICU.

There were still 12 significant clusters, with Marist, Bluff and Matamata remaining the largest.

No matter what level New Zealand was at in the future, there were three areas that needed to become water tight and the first was to tightly manage the border, she said.

"That's why from midnight tonight every New Zealander boarding a flight to return home will be required to undergo quarantine or managed isolation in an approved facility for a minimum of 14 days."

The requirement for 14 days of quarantine or managed self-isolation in a government-approved facility, would be a prerequisite for anyone entering the country in order to keep the virus out.

As an island nation New Zealand had a distinct advantage in its ability to eliminate the virus, but the borders were the biggest risk, she said.

The Government had gone harder earlier with border measures compared to other countries, she said.

But even one person slipping through the cracks and bringing the virus in could see an explosion in cases as was observed with some of the big clusters.

The quarantining of returning New Zealanders will be a mammoth undertaking, she said.

About 40,000 New Zealanders had returned home since the 20th of March, when the border was closed to foreign nationals.

"That is more than the all of the hotel rooms across the country that we could have properly housed people in."

There had always been urgency around the matter but it could not have been done from the beginning, he said.

Now there was a major reduction in New Zealanders returning.

Since the beginning of Level 4 about 6500 have returned, reducing to 40 on Wednesday.

TRACING APP

Singapore was planning to open source its technology and the Government haf made initial contact with the Singaporean Government to register interest in using the Bluetooth-based app, she said.

TraceTogether can record interactions between a phone and any other phones nearby that have the app installed.

The data is stored on the phone and if the user tests positive they then release the data to the government for contact tracing. Close contacts can then be automatically notified of their need to self-isolate and be tested.

"I will have a phone call with Prime Minister Lee of Singapore this evening where I will be discussing this technology further," Ardern said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health was working on a locally developed app that would assist with contact tracing, she said.

It was currently in the early stages of development and would have basic functionality but even that would help update our national health database with users contact details, she said.

While apps were useful she believed they did not solve everything.