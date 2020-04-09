Coronavirus: Schools may not open as Covid-19 lockdown lifts

Some schools may not open after the coronavirus lockdown lifts, and parents won't receive certainty until the Government gathers data on the spread of the virus.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins fronted parliament's epidemic response select committee on Thursday, and said which schools, early education centres, and univerisites could open when New Zealand leaves lockdown was yet to be determined.

"​I know the timeline won't be everything opening on day one when we move from level 4 to level 3," Hipkins said.

STUFF The Government will roll out a learning from home package that will include increasing the number of students who have internet access and devices and see the Ministry of Education deliver hard copy packs of materials for different year levels.

Under the Covid-19 alert level 4, which has New Zealand in lockdown, all schools have been closed. Under level 3, schools affected by the virus were expected to be closed.

This could mean schools which have had cases of the virus, such as Auckland's Marist College, or schools in areas with high rates of coronavirus may be classed as affected by Covid-19.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Marist College, in Auckland, has been the centre of a coronavirus cluster.

Hipkins said he was waiting for more information from public health authorities so that he could provide assurances about which schools would open.

The Ministry of Health has been collating data on the Covid-19 tests run which will help map out where the virus has been found, or not be found.

The information was integral to understanding which schools could open, Hipkins said.

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins fronted a parlaimentary select committee on Thursday. (file photo)

National MP Nikki Kaye asked Hipkins to commit to providing parents clarity on whether schools will open by early next week.

Hipkins said: "The guarantee I can give you is I will be sharing that information as soon as I have it ... I understand parents are making decisions and have to make plans."

Asked about clusters of the virus affecting schools, education secretary Iona Holsted said it was for public health officials to provide detail on this.

"That's absolutely a matter for public health to comment on instead of me, what I would observe though, is schools have not been the source of this disease," she said.