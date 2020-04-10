Coronavirus: Family of dementia patient feel misled by Christchurch rest home

The CDHB decided to move all 20 residents in the dementia unit to Burwood Hospital to isolate them in a surgical ward.

The family of an elderly resident exposed to coronavirus at a Christchurch dementia unit are frustrated to be in the dark about their father's condition.

Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital was identified as the location of the first cluster of 10 or more Covid-19 cases in Canterbury, prompting the district health board on Tuesday to move all 20 residents in the dementia unit to Burwood Hospital and isolate them in a surgical ward.

However, a Christchurch man, who did not wish to be named, told Stuff since the relocation he has "no idea if my dad has symptoms or not, let alone whether he has the virus".

"It's not like they are overrun with cases – most surgeries are on hold so they should be updating us each day."

He said since the move he had received two very brief phone calls before Tuesday but they "have since broken many promises to call back".

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Two ambulances were parked outside Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital on Tuesday, the day 20 residents were moved to Burwood Hospital.

"Imagine if as a nation, we were not getting updates each day and if we had loved ones in a cluster that we couldn't communicate with at all. It is so wrong on all levels."

The family had not seen their 92-year-old father for weeks because the rest home was "supposedly locked down" amid strict Covid-19 restrictions.

"Yet somehow they must have let in an overseas person who brought in the infection," he said

"It's looking like they didn't change how they worked once under lockdown and basic infection control measures should have contained this."

The first case was reported last Friday, April 3. The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) reported on Wednesday there were 20 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases linked to Rosewood – 12 residents and eight staff members. It expects the case numbers to rise.

The man has also claimed staff at Rosewood Rest Home misled the family about the number of Covid-19 cases it had detected.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Residents are moved by ambulance from the Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital in Christchurch after a coronavirus outbreak.

"When [my father was] still in the rest home we were contacted to tell us there was one case in the rest home," he said.

On Sunday, after hearing news a cluster had been discovered, the man called the rest home and asked if they had detected more than one case.

"They lied and said no. It's hard to tell if things are being kept from us or whether they are just poor communicators."

The rest home moved patients to Burwood Hospital on Tuesday.

The family feels betrayed, he said.

"If dad comes through this we won't send him back there because of the breach of trust and dubious professionalism," he said.

"This is way more stressful than it should be. Even just a two-minute update each day would make us way less stressed – and it takes a lot to stress me out."

Rosewood Rest Home has not responded to several approaches for comment this week, including on Thursday.