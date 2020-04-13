Coronavirus: Early exit from Covid-19 lockdown off the table for island dwellers

An early release from lockdown for New Zealand's most remote and sparsely-populated islands appears unlikely, despite being free of coronavirus.

Authorities on the Chatham Islands, which had considered the idea of an early exit, have been told to observe the same four-week period as the mainland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said a decision about easing restrictions will be made on April 20.

The 700 residents living on the remote island group 800km east of New Zealand have been observing the same stay-at-home orders and there have been no suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases for two weeks.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Waitangi beach looking towards Red Bluffs on the Chatham Islands.

Covid-19 has an incubation period – the time between catching the virus and showing symptoms – between one and 14 days.

Chatham Islands mayor Monique Croon said on April 2 the idea of exiting early was "definitely on our radar", but told Stuff it was now a "flat no".

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF The Chatham Islands will have to stay in the nationwide lockdown like the rest of New Zealand.

She could not confirm whether there had been any cases on the island, and the Canterbury District Health Board also declined to comment.

In early April, the island's medical centre had not reported any cases, while passenger flights to the island have stopped.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said they were not aware of any request for an early exit from the Chatham Islands, but affirmed "everyone in New Zealand needs to stay at home to break the chain of transmission".

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Chatham Islands Mayor Monique Croon says the idea of an early exit from lockdown was on her radar.

Deciding whether certain areas could exit lockdown early would be a "political call" for the Government, the ministry said. Ardern has previously said some regions may come out of lockdown before others.

Local officials for Stewart Island and Great Barrier Island say the are not investigating the idea of asking to exit the lockdown.

Izzy Fordham, chairwoman of the Aotea/Great Barrier Island local board, said she was not aware of any cases on the island of about 900 people.

SUPPLIED Just two stores are open on Chatham Island during the nationwide lockdown.

She said she would love to come out of lockdown early and it would be good to see the community back at work, but this was her personal view and there had been no formal discussions.

Fordham said she was also slightly reluctant because boaties were still coming to the island, despite police warning people to stay away from their baches over the Easter break.

"They've put extra pressure on our already fragile and limited resources and capacity," Fordham said.

AARON CLUKA A view from Great Barrier Island on March 16 this year. The chair of the local board is unaware of any coronavirus cases on the island.

Jon Spraggon, chairman of the Stewart Island/Rakiura community board, said although exiting lockdown early was "a possibility", his board was not looking at it.

A local re-opening would not benefit the residents, he said, as the majority of closed businesses relied on tourists anyway.

The local hotel would benefit, Spraggon said, and it would be nice to have the fish and chip shop open again.

Supplied The quiet streets of Stewart Island during lockdown.

Residents have already commented that Stewart Island, about 36km south of Bluff, was one of the safest places to be during lockdown.

Spraggon, who works at the local wharf, said he was not aware of any cases on the island and no-one had come onto the island in the past two weeks.

The only travel had been two people who left to go to a hospital for x-rays and had since returned, he said.