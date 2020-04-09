Coronavirus: Armed guards hired to protect PPE destined for Kiwi frontline workers

Emergency medical supplies will begin arriving in New Zealand this weekend as health authorities try to make sure there is enough personal protective equipment for frontline health workers.

Millions of masks and gloves for Kiwi frontline workers have arrived in Auckland after being protected by armed guard.

The first of five flights carrying 500 tonnes of coronavirus equipment landed at Auckland Airport on Thursday, with more due to arrive over the next 10 days.

Before leaving China, the shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) were kept under constant armed guard from the time they were purchased.

Joe Taylor, CEO of National Express Products, said the guard was necessary because of "questionable tactics" used by some countries to secure PPE.

Last week, protective masks bound for France were rerouted to the US after Americans offered three times the price as the cargo was being loaded onto planes.

Germany accused America of "piracy" after a delivery of face masks destined for Berlin was diverted to the US as they were being transferred between planes in Thailand.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Nurses practice putting on PPE gear.

The environment can "only be described as the 'Wild West'," Taylor said.

"What we are seeing is a frantic scramble by world governments trying to protect their own people, significant supply constraints from the highest quality manufacturers and a subsequent bidding war."

The shipments arriving in Auckland include millions of disposable masks, gloves, wipes, gowns and visors.

The PPE will be used by essential workers including healthcare workers, police and Defence Force.

SUPPLIED Joe Taylor, CEO of National Express Products,at the NXP warehouse with the shipment of PPE.

Sourcing PPE had been made harder by the Chinese government restricting the amount of products available for export, Taylor said.

However, he said the New Zealand government, National Express Products and supply chain partners had been developing strong relationships in China for some time.

"These efforts have now come to fruition and allow us to purchase sufficient quantities of PPE to meet the immediate needs of frontline police, Defence Force, healthcare and essential service workers.

"Over the course of the next week millions of units of PPE product will arrive in chartered Air New Zealand Dreamliner flights to relieve local supplies and help our essential services perform their critical roles safely."